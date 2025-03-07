Africa

New Ebola cluster detected in Uganda: Africa CDC

07 March 2025 - 12:10 By Reuters
A Ugandan doctor prepares to vaccinate the contact of a patient who had tested positive, during the launch of the vaccination for the Sudan strain of Ebola virus with a trial vaccine at the Mulago Guest House (Isolation centre) in Kampala, Uganda, on February 3 2025. Uganda has recorded 14 cases and two deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to Africa CDC. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

A new cluster of Ebola cases has emerged in Uganda, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday, adding that efforts were being made to intensify monitoring and contact-tracing measures.

Uganda declared an outbreak of the highly infectious and often fatal haemorrhagic disease in January in the capital Kampala after the death of a male nurse at the East African country's sole national referral hospital for Ebola cases.

A second Ebola patient who died was a four-year-old child, the World Health Organization said on Saturday, citing the country's health ministry.

Africa CDC official Ngashi Ngongo told reporters that since the last briefing on Thursday a new cluster with three confirmed and two probable cases had been detected.

Two new districts reported Ebola cases, Ngongo said, adding that initially the outbreak affected three other districts.

