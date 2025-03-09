Africa

Barrick ‘committed to resolving dispute’ in Mali

Operations remain suspended until agreement signed by gold miner approved

10 March 2025 - 10:30 By Portia Crowe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Canada-headquartered miner Barrick Gold and the Malian government have been locked in a dispute since 2023. Stock photo.
Canada-headquartered miner Barrick Gold and the Malian government have been locked in a dispute since 2023. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RHJ2017

Barrick Gold remains “fully engaged and committed to reaching a mutually beneficial resolution” with Mali to end a dispute over its assets in the country, its executive for Africa and the Middle East said in a memo on Saturday. 

The Toronto, Canada-headquartered miner and Malian government have been locked in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of the West African country’s new mining code, which gives the state a greater share in Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex, one of the world’s largest.

Barrick said on January 13 it was obliged to temporarily suspend mining operations in Mali after the government seized about three tonnes of gold stock from its complex. The government had been blocking the company’s gold exports since early November.

On February 19 Barrick signed an agreement to end the dispute, which went to the state for formal approval. While there has not been any major hiccup since then, the deal is taking some time to be finalised, a person close to the process said.

Previous deals with other mining companies operating in Mali also took “some time” to be signed by the government, according to another person familiar with the deals.

In the company memo sent to staff on Saturday, Barrick’s regional COO, Sebastiaan Bock, said there were “no major updates at this stage”.

“As a reminder, all noncritical operations remain temporarily paused until further notice,” he said.

Salaries and annual bonuses have been maintained for staff despite the suspension. But one of the Mali complex’s suppliers told Reuters in early March that Barrick had two months’ worth of overdue payments.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mali suspends artisanal mine permits for foreigners after deadly accidents

Mali is suspending the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners, after a couple of accidents in recent weeks left dozens dead.
News
3 days ago

More than 40 people killed in Mali mine collapse

The women had climbed down into open-pit areas left by industrial miners to look for scraps of gold when the earth collapsed around them, the union ...
News
3 weeks ago

Military overtones vibrate through renowned Mali arts festival

Listeners swayed as the celebrated Malian duo Amadou and Mariam sang from a stage on the banks of the Niger River at an annual festival coloured this ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mali holding seized Barrick gold at state-owned bank: sources

Mali's military government is holding gold seized from Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine site at state-owned Banque Malienne de Solidarite, two ...
News
1 month ago

Mali's new mines law needs review to win back investors: gold mine CEOs

A new mining law in Mali that raises taxes and seeks to hand over big stakes in assets to the state and local investors will need to be loosened up ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Saai on hand to assist farmers willing to take up US settlement offer South Africa
  2. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  3. Mental patient caught biting a man's genitals in hospital ward after murder South Africa
  4. Renowned playwright Athol Fugard dies, aged 92 South Africa
  5. Church members die in road crash on N2 after bus tyre bursts South Africa

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS