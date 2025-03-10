Africa

US open to minerals-for-security deal with DRC, says state department

10 March 2025 - 12:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Talk of a minerals deal with the US — which is also in discussions with Ukraine over a minerals pact — has circulated in the DRC capital of Kinshasa for weeks. File image.
Talk of a minerals deal with the US — which is also in discussions with Ukraine over a minerals pact — has circulated in the DRC capital of Kinshasa for weeks. File image.
Image: Dorothy Kgosi/123rf

The US is open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the state department said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday, after a DRC senator contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.

DRC, which is rich in cobalt, lithium and uranium among other minerals, has been fighting Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who have seized swathes of its territory this year.

Talk of a deal with the US — which is also in discussions with Ukraine over a minerals pact — has circulated in Kinshasa for weeks.

"The United States is open to discussing partnerships in this sector that are aligned with the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda," a state department spokesperson said, noting that DRC held "a significant share of the world's critical minerals required for advanced technologies".

The US has worked "to boost US private sector investment in the DRC to develop mining resources in a responsible and transparent manner", the spokesperson said.

Kinshasa has not publicly detailed a proposal, instead saying it is seeking diversified partnerships.

ANDY HOME | DRC's export ban not enough to clear cobalt glut

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's four-month suspension of cobalt exports is a sign that even the world's largest producer is feeling the pain ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

"There is a desire for us to diversify our partners," DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said last week, adding there were "daily exchanges" between DRC and the US.

"If today American investors are interested in coming to the DRC, obviously they will find space ... DRC has reserves that are available and it would also be good if American capital could invest here," he said.

REGIONAL STABILITY

Andre Wameso, deputy chief of staff to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, travelled to Washington earlier this month for talks on a partnership, two sources told Reuters.

On February 21 a lobbyist representing the DRC senator Pierre Kanda Kalambayi sent letters to US secretary of state Marco Rubio and other American officials inviting US investment in DRC's vast mineral resources in exchange for helping to reinforce "regional stability".

I think it's certainly something that will pique people's interest in Washington, and I think it has attracted interest
Jason Stearns, DRC expert at Canada's Simon Fraser University

That initiative was not sanctioned by the broader DRC government or presidency, according to two DRC officials. There are, however, several initiatives under way, albeit in nascent stages, sources from DRC's presidency, its ministry of mines, and from Washington told Reuters.

A DRC delegation had been scheduled to meet with the house foreign affairs committee on March 6, but cancelled the meeting at short notice, according to two sources.

"I think it's certainly something that will pique people's interest in Washington, and I think it has attracted interest," said Jason Stearns, a DRC expert at Canada's Simon Fraser University, noting that DRC's mineral supply chains are currently dominated by China.

But, he said, the US does not have state-owned companies like China does, and no private American mining companies currently operate in DRC. "So if the Congolese want to make this work, it will probably not be by offering a US company a mining concession. They'll have to look at more complicated ways of engaging the US."

READ MORE:

DRC refugees pour into Burundi, conditions dire: UN

Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sent 63,000 refugees fleeing to neighbouring Burundi in its largest such influx in decades, with ...
News
5 hours ago

Mob attacks surge in rebel-held eastern DRC city Bukavu

At least 11 people were killed in attacks over the past day in the rebel-held Democratic Republic of Congo city of Bukavu as vigilante violence rises ...
News
6 hours ago

DRC troop deployment to be relooked: defence minister Angie Motshekga

Defence minister Angie Motshekga says there is a need to "relook at" a Southern African mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where troops ...
News
6 hours ago

ERG declares force majeure on cobalt deliveries from DRC, sources say

Eurasian Resources Group has declared force majeure on deliveries of battery material cobalt from its Metalkol operation due to the Democratic ...
News
3 days ago

Production at new DRC cobalt project suspended late last year: miner MMG

Mining company MMG placed its Kinsevere cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on care and maintenance in December due to ...
News
4 days ago

Paris prosecutor drops case against Apple over DRC minerals: document

French prosecutors have closed a case filed by Democratic Republic of Congo accusing Apple subsidiaries of using conflict minerals in its supply ...
News
1 week ago

DRC bans cobalt exports for four months to curb oversupply

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the world's top producer of cobalt, said on Monday it has temporarily halted the metal's exports amid a production ...
News
1 week ago

Uganda signs maiden production sharing deal to revive copper mine

Uganda has signed its first mining production sharing agreement to redevelop a mothballed copper and cobalt mine in the country's west, near its ...
News
6 days ago

OPINION | DRC emerges as China’s strategic copper supplier

China is reaping the rewards of its massive mining investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the form of surging imports of physical copper.
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Saai on hand to assist farmers willing to take up US settlement offer South Africa
  3. Mental patient caught biting a man's genitals in hospital ward after murder South Africa
  4. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  5. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa

Latest Videos

South Korea's President Yoon walks free, trials continue | REUTERS
Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS