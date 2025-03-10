Africa

US orders its non-emergency personnel to leave South Sudan

10 March 2025 - 12:00 By Doina Chiacu
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 15 2025. Security forces loyal to Kiir earlier this month arrested two ministers and several senior military officials allied with First Vice-President Riek Machar. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The US has ordered its non-emergency government personnel in South Sudan to leave the country because of security concerns, the state department said on Sunday.

"Armed conflict is ongoing and includes fighting between various political and ethnic groups. Weapons are readily available to the population," the state department said.

The UN rights agency said on Saturday that increased violence and political friction in South Sudan threatened the fragile peace process.

Earlier this month, security forces loyal to President Salva Kiir arrested two ministers and several senior military officials allied with First Vice-President Riek Machar.

The arrests have raised fears for the future of a 2018 peace deal which ended a five-year civil war between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar that cost nearly 400,000 lives.

The state department said violent crime including carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings are common throughout South Sudan, including in Juba.

The area is very dangerous for journalists as well as US government employees, who are under strict curfew and must use armoured vehicles for nearly all movements.

Reuters

