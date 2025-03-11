Africa

French loan to help Morocco buy 18 fast trains ahead of 2030 World Cup

11 March 2025 - 10:46 By AHMED ELJECHTIMI AND EMMA PINEDO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alstom will supply Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF, with Avelia Horizon double-decker trains that can carry 640 passengers with a speed of 320km/h, the embassy said in a statement. Stock photo.
Alstom will supply Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF, with Avelia Horizon double-decker trains that can carry 640 passengers with a speed of 320km/h, the embassy said in a statement. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

France will lend Morocco 781m (R15.54bn) to finance the purchase of 18 high-speed trains made by Alstom, the French embassy in Rabat said on Friday last week.

The trains are part of a plan to extend the high-speed rail network from Kenitra on the western coast to Marrakech before the 2030 World Cup that Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Alstom will supply Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF, with Avelia Horizon double-decker trains that can carry 640 passengers with a speed of 320km/h, the embassy said in a statement.

ONCF also aims to expand its network to double the number of cities it serves to 43, or 87% of the Moroccan population, by 2040.

In February, ONCF said it will also buy 150 trains under concessional loans from Spain and South Korea as it expands urban, intercity and high-speed rail networks.

South Korea's Hyundai Rotem will supply 110 urban trains worth $1.5bn (R27.39bn), while Spain's CAF will build 40 intercity trains for $813m R14.84bn).

The deals include investments in the country's nascent rail industry, ONCF said last month.

READ MORE:

One Transnet train that ain’t got the blues

Transnet is punting its luxury Blue Train as an option for locals, with cut-price deals on certain dates
Business Times
1 week ago

Bullet train back on track to help grow KZN economy: premier Thami Ntuli

The proposed bullet train between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to improve interprovincial freight movement is back on track, according to KZN premier ...
Politics
1 week ago

Maroc Telecom appoints former finance minister as chair

The supervisory board of Maroc Telecom, Morocco's leading telecoms operator, appointed on Tuesday former finance minister Mohamed Benchaaboun as ...
News
1 week ago

Morocco foils attacks by cell loyal to Islamic State

Morocco's counterterrorism agency said on Monday it had foiled attacks against national and international targets in the country by a 12-member cell ...
News
2 weeks ago

Morocco receives 17.4-million tourists in 2024, up 20% on 2023

Morocco received a record 17.4-million tourists in 2024, up 20% compared with previous year, with Moroccans living abroad accounting for nearly half ...
News
2 months ago

China, Tanzania, Zambia sign initial agreement on key railway project

The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa
  5. Tshwane mayor Moya cracks down on businesses over unpaid municipal debts Politics

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Container ship hits tanker carrying US military jet fuel in North Sea | REUTERS