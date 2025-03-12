Africa

Angola will attempt to broker talks between DRC and M23: presidency

12 March 2025 - 14:10 By Reuters
DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi paid a working visit to Angola's capital Luanda and met with his counterpart Joao Lourenco, Angola's presidency said in a statement on Facebook. File photo.
Image: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

Angola said on Tuesday it will attempt to broker direct talks between Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the coming days.

It was not immediately clear if the DRC government, which has repeatedly refused to hold talks with the M23, would take part in discussions.

DRC's presidential spokesperson told Reuters authorities took note of this initiative, while a M23 deputy spokesperson called it "a victory of reason" and confirmed the group's presence at the negotiations.

The Southern African country has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and de-escalate tensions between DRC and neighbouring Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group.

Rwanda denies providing arms and troops to M23 rebels, and says its forces are acting in self defence against the DRC army and militias hostile to Kigali.

M23 rebels have seized east DRC's two biggest cities since January in an escalation of a long-running conflict rooted in the spillover into DRC of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo's vast mineral resources.

DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi paid a working visit to Angola's capital Luanda and met with his counterpart Joao Lourenco, Angola's presidency said in a statement on Facebook.

"Angola, as mediator in the conflict in the east of DRC, will establish contacts with the M23, so that delegations from DRC and the M23 can hold direct negotiations in Luanda in the coming days," the presidency added.

