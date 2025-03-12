Ghana's finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson said on Tuesday the gold-producing West African nation will increase a levy on gross production of mining companies to 3% from 1%, while easing a levy on mobile money transfers to ease the burden on consumers.
Forson said he expected the country's overall real gross domestic product growth to be at least 4% in 2025, while inflation is expected to be 11.9% during the period.
Ghana to increase levy on mining production to 3%: finance minister
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Ghana's finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson said on Tuesday the gold-producing West African nation will increase a levy on gross production of mining companies to 3% from 1%, while easing a levy on mobile money transfers to ease the burden on consumers.
Forson said he expected the country's overall real gross domestic product growth to be at least 4% in 2025, while inflation is expected to be 11.9% during the period.
READ MORE:
Barrick ‘committed to resolving dispute’ in Mali
From fighting HIV to interpreters, USAID cuts halt wide swath of programmes
Former leaders call for easing of African debt
Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, says minister
Ghana plans gold board to increase earnings and curb smuggling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos