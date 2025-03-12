Africa

Ghana to increase levy on mining production to 3%: finance minister

12 March 2025 - 10:11 By Reuters
Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s finance minister. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko  

Ghana's finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson said on Tuesday the gold-producing West African nation will increase a levy on gross production of mining companies to 3% from 1%, while easing a levy on mobile money transfers to ease the burden on consumers.

Forson said he expected the country's overall real gross domestic product growth to be at least 4% in 2025, while inflation is expected to be 11.9% during the period.

