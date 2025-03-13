The death toll from an al Shabaab attack on a hotel in central Somalia where clan leaders were meeting on Tuesday has risen to 10 and most of the victims were civilians, a police officer in the town said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, attackers from the al Qaeda-linked group struck the hotel in Beledweyne with a car bomb before its gunmen entered the hotel and engaged in a day-long siege with government forces trying to flush them out.
Clan elders from the Hiran region had gathered in the hotel for a meeting to discuss ways of countering al Shabaab before the attack, which the Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for.
A clan elder had earlier put the death toll at seven.
"The siege was concluded last night at midnight. Four attackers blew themselves up and the other two attackers were shot dead," Maj Nur Aden, a police officer, told Reuters from Beledweyne, which is also the region's capital.
"Ten people died in the hospital including elders and soldiers, mostly civilians," he said.
Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, says police officer
Image: 123RF/nitimongkolchai
The death toll from an al Shabaab attack on a hotel in central Somalia where clan leaders were meeting on Tuesday has risen to 10 and most of the victims were civilians, a police officer in the town said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, attackers from the al Qaeda-linked group struck the hotel in Beledweyne with a car bomb before its gunmen entered the hotel and engaged in a day-long siege with government forces trying to flush them out.
Clan elders from the Hiran region had gathered in the hotel for a meeting to discuss ways of countering al Shabaab before the attack, which the Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for.
A clan elder had earlier put the death toll at seven.
"The siege was concluded last night at midnight. Four attackers blew themselves up and the other two attackers were shot dead," Maj Nur Aden, a police officer, told Reuters from Beledweyne, which is also the region's capital.
"Ten people died in the hospital including elders and soldiers, mostly civilians," he said.
More than 40 al Shabaab members killed by Somali security forces: SNTV
A resident who lives next to the hotel, Ahmed Ismail, said gunfire had died down at around midnight.
Al Shabaab often conducts bomb and gun attacks in the fragile Horn of Africa nation as part of a campaign launched nearly two decades ago to topple the government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Al Shabaab said in a statement its fighters had killed 20 people including soldiers and elders. It gave no details of its own casualties. The numbers it gives often differ from those of officials and residents.
READ MORE:
Ethiopia's Tigray region urges federal intervention after town seized
Pakistan train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta
Ethiopia's Abiy visits Somalia, holds talks with President Mohamud
Islamic State attacks military bases in Somalia’s Puntland with car and motorbike bombs
Puntland offensive deals blow to Islamic State in Somalia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos