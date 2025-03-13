Africa

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, says police officer

13 March 2025 - 12:40 By Reuters
Attackers from al Shabaab struck a hotel in Beledweyne, central Somalia, with a car bomb on Tuesday before its gunmen entered the hotel and engaged in a day-long siege with government forces trying to flush them out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nitimongkolchai

The death toll from an al Shabaab attack on a hotel in central Somalia where clan leaders were meeting on Tuesday has risen to 10 and most of the victims were civilians, a police officer in the town said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, attackers from the al Qaeda-linked group struck the hotel in Beledweyne with a car bomb before its gunmen entered the hotel and engaged in a day-long siege with government forces trying to flush them out.

Clan elders from the Hiran region had gathered in the hotel for a meeting to discuss ways of countering al Shabaab before the attack, which the Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for.

A clan elder had earlier put the death toll at seven.

"The siege was concluded last night at midnight. Four attackers blew themselves up and the other two attackers were shot dead," Maj Nur Aden, a police officer, told Reuters from Beledweyne, which is also the region's capital.

"Ten people died in the hospital including elders and soldiers, mostly civilians," he said.

