Africa

Nigeria's lower house of parliament passes tax reform bills, with tweaks

Lawmakers retain VAT at 7.5%, rejecting original proposal to raise it to 12.5%

14 March 2025 - 12:39 By Camillus Eboh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. File photo.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ISRAEL MATENE

Nigeria's lower house of parliament passed four tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, marking progress in the government's efforts to overhaul the country's tax system, but several proposed measures were watered down.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has one of the world's lowest tax-to-GDP ratios, at 10.8%, forcing the government to rely on borrowing to fund the budget.

After ending costly subsidies and twice devaluing the naira currency in his first year in office, Tinubu has shifted his focus to reforming the tax system to boost revenue and efficiency.

The new tax system seeks to raise value-added tax (VAT) to 12.5% by 2026, streamline tax collection and overhaul revenue-sharing between federal and state governments.

But lawmakers retained VAT at 7.5%, rejecting the original proposal, and excluded minimum-wage earners from income tax to ease the tax burden on lower-income earners.

Shell completes sale of Nigerian onshore subsidiary SPDC

Shell said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, to ...
News
1 hour ago

Additionally, instead of a 60% VAT revenue allocation for high-revenue states, which drew backlash from northern states over inequality concerns, lawmakers passed a 30% cap. The remaining 70% is split, with 50% shared equally among all states and 20% based on population.

The provisions passed by lawmakers also replace the 85% petroleum profit tax with a 30% corporate tax rate on gains from oil industry operations.

Lawmakers included a global minimum tax on multinational companies with turnover of at least $970.8m (R17.68bn) and more than doubled the minimum tax threshold for domestic businesses to 50-billion naira (R593.5m).

Entities in free zones exporting 75% or more of their goods and services will be exempt from the minimum tax.

The bills are expected to be passed by the upper house of parliament next week. They will take effect as soon as Tinubu gives his assent.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria will be able to meet Opec output target: state oil company exec

Nigeria will be able to meet Opec's production target, an executive from Nigeria's state oil company NNPC said on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Nigeria's NNPC, Dangote refinery in talks to extend naira-based crude supply deal

Nigeria's state oil company NNPC has begun discussions with the Dangote oil refinery to extend its contract for supplying crude oil in the naira ...
News
3 days ago

Africa Finance Corp chief pushes to unlock billions from pension funds

The Africa Finance Corporation says it is accelerating efforts to mobilise the continent's money for investments and tapping investors in the Middle ...
News
3 days ago

Africa Oil Corp bullish on Nigeria growth, Namibia long game

Canada's Africa Oil Corporation will double its Nigerian output and the size of its reserves there once it completes its deal for full ownership of ...
News
6 days ago

Nigeria sets organ transplant rules to fight exploitation

Nigeria launched comprehensive standards and guidelines for organ and tissue transplants on Thursday, aiming to regulate a sector plagued by ethical ...
News
1 week ago

Nigerian competition agency sues MultiChoice over price hike

Nigeria's competition commission is suing the local unit of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Africa's biggest pay television company, and its chief ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  2. Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces South Africa
  3. WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered South Africa
  4. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  5. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Ford Transit Custom Sport
SpaceX delays mission meant to retrieve stuck astronauts | REUTERS