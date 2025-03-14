Africa

Shell completes sale of Nigerian onshore subsidiary SPDC

14 March 2025 - 12:14 By Reuters
Shell says it has completed the sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, to Renaissance. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Shell said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC), to Renaissance.

Renaissance, a consortium of five firms comprising four Nigerian exploration and production companies and an international energy group, now controls a 30% stake in the SPDC joint venture.

READ MORE:

Nigeria will be able to meet Opec output target: state oil company exec

Nigeria will be able to meet Opec's production target, an executive from Nigeria's state oil company NNPC said on Tuesday.
2 days ago

Nigeria's NNPC, Dangote refinery in talks to extend naira-based crude supply deal

Nigeria's state oil company NNPC has begun discussions with the Dangote oil refinery to extend its contract for supplying crude oil in the naira ...
3 days ago

Africa Oil Corp bullish on Nigeria growth, Namibia long game

Canada's Africa Oil Corporation will double its Nigerian output and the size of its reserves there once it completes its deal for full ownership of ...
6 days ago

Shell resumes oil supply to Nigeria's state refinery ahead of restart

Shell Nigeria unit said on Friday it has resumed supply of crude oil from its Bonny export terminal to the state-owned refinery in Port Harcourt ...
1 year ago

Nigeria oil enters unclear new era after Shell's onshore asset sale

Shell's exit from Nigeria's onshore oil sector highlights risks oil majors face in Africa's biggest exporter but has raised hopes that local firms ...
1 year ago
