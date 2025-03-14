Shell said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC), to Renaissance.
Renaissance, a consortium of five firms comprising four Nigerian exploration and production companies and an international energy group, now controls a 30% stake in the SPDC joint venture.
Shell completes sale of Nigerian onshore subsidiary SPDC
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
