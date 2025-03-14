The US and Israel have contacted officials of three East African countries to discuss using their territories for resettling Palestinians from Gaza, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing US and Israeli officials.
Officials from Sudan, Somalia and the breakaway region of Somaliland were contacted regarding the proposal, the AP reported, citing US and Israeli officials as sources.
However, Sudan officials said they rejected the proposal from the US and officials from Somalia and Somaliland said they were unaware of any contacts, reported AP.
The White House and the US state department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The information ministers for Somalia and its breakaway region of Somaliland did not pick up Reuters' telephone calls for comment.
Earlier this month, Arab leaders adopted a $53bn (R964.56bn) Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza that would avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, in contrast to US President Donald Trump's vision of a "Middle East Riviera".
US, Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza: AP
Global displacement to rise by 6.7-million by end of next year: aid group
Trump has proposed a US takeover of Gaza, where Israel's military assault in the last 17 months has killed tens of thousands, to reconstruct the destroyed enclave, after earlier suggesting that Palestinians should be permanently displaced.
Trump's plan reinforced long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes, and was met with widespread international rejection.
Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a cross-border raid into southern Israel on October 7 2023, triggering the Israeli assault in the Gaza Strip
Reuters
