Angola has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and lower tensions between DRC and neighbouring Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group. Rwanda denies those allegations.
The conflict, which has blighted eastern DRC for decades, is rooted in the spillover into DRC of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo's vast mineral resources. It escalated significantly this year, with M23 gaining ground it had never controlled before, including east DRC's two biggest cities and a host of smaller localities.
DRC's government has said at least 7,000 people have died in the fighting since January. At least 600,000 people have been displaced by the fighting since November, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office.
Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Saturday urged all parties to cease hostilities from midnight to create a conducive climate for the talks. "The ceasefire must include all possible hostile actions against the civilian population and the occupation of new positions," he said in a statement.
Both DRC and M23 have repeatedly accused each other of violating ceasefires in the past.
Fighting did not appear to have stopped on Sunday, as a local official reported clashes in the Walikale region.
Reuters
DRC says it will join peace talks with Rwanda-backed rebels on Tuesday
Image: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will send a delegation to Angola on Tuesday for talks aiming to resolve a spiralling conflict against Rwandan-backed rebels in the east, the presidency said on Sunday.
Angola said last week that direct peace talks between DRC and M23 rebels would begin in the Angolan capital Luanda on March 18.
President Felix Tshisekedi, who has long ruled out dialogue with M23, had been considering changing his position after a string of defeats as regional support for DRC has waned.
"At this stage, we can't say who will make up the delegation," presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said.
M23 has acknowledged receipt of Angola's invitation, its spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X on Sunday, without saying whether it would participate.
M23 made a series of demands after the talks were announced, including asking Tshisekedi to publicly express his commitment to negotiate with them directly.
DRC weighs attending Angola-hosted talks with M23, sources say
Angola has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and lower tensions between DRC and neighbouring Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group. Rwanda denies those allegations.
The conflict, which has blighted eastern DRC for decades, is rooted in the spillover into DRC of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo's vast mineral resources. It escalated significantly this year, with M23 gaining ground it had never controlled before, including east DRC's two biggest cities and a host of smaller localities.
DRC's government has said at least 7,000 people have died in the fighting since January. At least 600,000 people have been displaced by the fighting since November, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office.
Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Saturday urged all parties to cease hostilities from midnight to create a conducive climate for the talks. "The ceasefire must include all possible hostile actions against the civilian population and the occupation of new positions," he said in a statement.
Both DRC and M23 have repeatedly accused each other of violating ceasefires in the past.
Fighting did not appear to have stopped on Sunday, as a local official reported clashes in the Walikale region.
Reuters
READ MORE:
'Semi-captured' SANDF soldiers wait for orders
'No communication, lack of intel': Inside the battle for Goma airport
Sadc troops to withdraw from DRC as rebels gain upper hand
DRC and M23 rebels to begin direct peace talks on March 18, Angola says
Angola will attempt to broker talks between DRC and M23: presidency
DRC ex-president Kabila's allies questioned by military prosecutor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos