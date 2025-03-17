Africa

DRC says it will join peace talks with Rwanda-backed rebels on Tuesday

17 March 2025 - 07:29 By Sonia Rolley
DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi, who has long ruled out dialogue with M23, had been considering changing his position after a string of defeats as regional support for DRC has waned. File photo.
Image: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will send a delegation to Angola on Tuesday for talks aiming to resolve a spiralling conflict against Rwandan-backed rebels in the east, the presidency said on Sunday.

Angola said last week that direct peace talks between DRC and M23 rebels would begin in the Angolan capital Luanda on March 18.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who has long ruled out dialogue with M23, had been considering changing his position after a string of defeats as regional support for DRC has waned.

"At this stage, we can't say who will make up the delegation," presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said.

M23 has acknowledged receipt of Angola's invitation, its spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X on Sunday, without saying whether it would participate.

M23 made a series of demands after the talks were announced, including asking Tshisekedi to publicly express his commitment to negotiate with them directly.

