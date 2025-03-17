Africa

M23 to send delegation to peace talks with DRC government in Angola

17 March 2025 - 11:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
M23 rebels sit on a truck during the escort of captured FDLR members (not pictured) to Rwanda for repatriation, at the Goma-Gisenyi Grande Barrier border crossing, on March 1 2025. A five-member M23 delegation is expected to leave for Luanda, Angola, on Monday. File photo.
M23 rebels sit on a truck during the escort of captured FDLR members (not pictured) to Rwanda for repatriation, at the Goma-Gisenyi Grande Barrier border crossing, on March 1 2025. A five-member M23 delegation is expected to leave for Luanda, Angola, on Monday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels said on Monday they would send a delegation to peace talks with Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) government expected to begin on Tuesday in Angola's capital.

“The five-member delegation is expected to leave for Luanda on Monday for dialogue at the request of Angolan authorities,” Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson for the AFC rebel alliance that includes the M23, said in a post on X.

On Sunday President Felix Tshisekedi's office said Kinshasa would also send representatives to Luanda, reversing the government's long-standing vow not to negotiate with the group.

DRC says it will join peace talks with Rwanda-backed rebels on Tuesday

The Democratic Republic of Congo will send a delegation to Angola on Tuesday for talks aiming to resolve a spiralling conflict against Rwandan-backed ...
News
5 hours ago

Angola has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and lower frictions between DRC and neighbouring Rwanda, which the UN and others say has been providing arms and sending soldiers to fight with the Tutsi-led rebel group.

Rwanda says its forces are acting in self defence against the DRC army and militias hostile to Kigali.

The conflict, which has blighted eastern DRC for decades, is rooted in the spillover into DRC of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of DRC's vast mineral resources.

It escalated this year, with M23 gaining ground it had never controlled before, including east DRC's two biggest cities and a host of smaller localities.

DRC's government has said at least 7,000 people have died in the fighting since January. At least 600,000 people have been displaced by the fighting since November, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office.

READ MORE:

'No communication, lack of intel': Inside the battle for Goma airport

SANDF soldier describes 'terrible chaos' as armed groups clash
News
1 day ago

'Semi-captured' SANDF soldiers wait for orders

'Forgotten' soldier gives Sunday Times insight into how detained South African troops have been spending their time in Goma
News
1 day ago

DRC weighs attending Angola-hosted talks with M23, sources say

The Democratic Republic of Congo is considering sending representatives to peace talks that Angola plans to host next week which would mark its first ...
News
3 days ago

Sadc to withdraw troops from DRC in phases

The Southern African Development Community said on Thursday a summit of regional heads of state had terminated the mandate of its troop deployment in ...
Politics
3 days ago

DRC and M23 rebels to begin direct peace talks on March 18, Angola says

Direct peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels will begin in the Angolan capital on March 18, Angola's presidency said in ...
News
4 days ago

Angola will attempt to broker talks between DRC and M23: presidency

Angola said on Tuesday it will attempt to broker direct talks between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the coming days.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights South Africa
  3. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa
  4. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa
  5. Motorists urged to be cautious as rain is expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith