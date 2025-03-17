Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say

Niger's junta has ordered three Chinese officials working in the oil sector to leave the country, two sources familiar with the decision told Reuters on Friday, in the latest move by regional military governments to assert greater control over resources.
The request for the departure of the Niger-based directors of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the West African Oil Pipeline Company (WAPCo) and the joint venture oil refinery SORAZ was communicated Wednesday, the sources said.
The Chinese officials were given 48 hours to leave, and one source close to the government said on Friday they were out of the country.
The other source, who is close to the affected companies, said the directors were asked to leave because of disputes over pay for local staff and the pace of work on projects.
Separately, Niger's tourism ministry last week rescinded the license for a Chinese-operated hotel in Niamey, citing discriminatory practices.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Austrian woman kidnapped in Niger, say sources
Spokespeople for the military junta, which took power in a coup in 2023, and the West African country's oil ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
WAPCo and CNPC did not respond to requests for comment. SORAZ could not be reached for comment.
Niger last year signed a memorandum of understanding with CNPC worth $400m (R7.29bn) linked to the sale of crude oil from its Agadem oilfield.
The Niger junta has torn up defence agreements with the United States and former colonial power France. Authorities also took control of French nuclear fuels company Orano's Somair uranium mine.
Military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso have similarly used legal disputes to assert greater control over resources including gold.
Reuters
