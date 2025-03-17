Africa

TotalEnergies faces French manslaughter probe over Mozambique attack

17 March 2025 - 08:48 By Gus Trompiz and Nicolas Delame
Islamist insurgents attacked the Mozambican port city of Palma in March 2021, killing many civilians in areas close to Mozambican gas infrastructure projects owned in part by TotalEnergies.
Image: Chesnot/Getty Images

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into TotalEnergies over potential manslaughter and a failure to assist people in danger during a jihadist attack in Mozambique, the energy firm said, reiterating that it denied any wrongdoing.

Islamist insurgents attacked the port city of Palma in March 2021, killing many civilians in areas close to Mozambican gas infrastructure projects, owned in part by TotalEnergies. Survivors and relatives of victims filed a complaint in France in late 2023, saying the company had failed to ensure the safety of subcontractors. That led prosecutors to launch a preliminary inquiry.

"TotalEnergies has been informed of the opening of a judicial investigation into the Mozambique terrorist attacks of March 2021," the company said on Saturday in an emailed statement. "The company categorically rejects these accusations."

Repeating comments it had made at the time of the complaint, TotalEnergies said teams from the Mozambique LNG project provided emergency assistance and evacuated more than 2,500 people.

The judicial investigation will determine whether or not there are grounds to send TotalEnergies to court.

French media earlier reported the probe was being overseen by prosecutors at Nanterre, just outside Paris. The Nanterre prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The board of the US Export-Import Bank has approved a nearly $5bn (R91.09bn) loan for Mozambique LNG, clearing a key hurdle to restarting the project that was halted by the Islamist attacks.

Reuters

