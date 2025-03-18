Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other's diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Kigali said it was severing diplomatic relations and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the East African country, accusing Brussels of "using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda."
Belgium's foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said the move was "disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue".
Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he added.
African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in DRC, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels in eastern DRC.
Reuters
Rwanda and Belgium expel each other's diplomats over DRC conflict
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/ File photo
Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other's diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Kigali said it was severing diplomatic relations and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the East African country, accusing Brussels of "using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda."
Belgium's foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said the move was "disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue".
Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he added.
African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in DRC, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels in eastern DRC.
Reuters
READ MORE:
M23 to send delegation to peace talks with DRC government in Angola
DRC says it will join peace talks with Rwanda-backed rebels on Tuesday
DRC weighs attending Angola-hosted talks with M23, sources say
Sadc to withdraw troops from DRC in phases
DRC and M23 rebels to begin direct peace talks on March 18, Angola says
Angola will attempt to broker talks between DRC and M23: presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos