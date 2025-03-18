Africa

Rwanda and Belgium expel each other's diplomats over DRC conflict

18 March 2025 - 08:01 By Anait Miridzhanian
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied backing M23 rebels but says the country will do everything necessary to defend itself from Hutu militants in the DRC, 30 years after the 1994 genocide.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/ File photo

Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other's diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kigali said it was severing diplomatic relations and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the East African country, accusing Brussels of "using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda."

Belgium's foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said the move was "disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue".

Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he added.

African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in DRC, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels in eastern DRC.

