Africa

WATCH | Bodies pulled out of well point to killings in areas recaptured from Sudan fighters

18 March 2025 - 08:59 By Eltayeb Siddig
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers work near bodies recovered from a well at the Sharg Elnil area in the state of Khartoum, Sudan, on March 16 2025.
Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers work near bodies recovered from a well at the Sharg Elnil area in the state of Khartoum, Sudan, on March 16 2025.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

In a part of Sudan recaptured by the army just weeks ago after nearly two years under the control of paramilitary fighters, Red Crescent volunteers in hazmat suits and masks pulled bodies out of a well and put them in black bags as residents looked on.

Most of the 15 victims had been shot in the head, but some had injuries suggesting they were thrown in the well alive, said Hisham Zain al-Abdin, director of forensic medicine for Khartoum state.

Other bodies have been found scattered on roadsides or hidden in basements of the district, known as Sharg Elnil. Some of the victims were tied up, said Zain al-Abdin.

"A lot of things happened here, and horrific scenes," he said.

Nearly two years into Sudan's Civil War, government forces have been advancing into territory long held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which broke with the military authorities in April 2023.

The authorities say they are finding widespread evidence of killings in areas formerly under RSF control.

The RSF did not respond to a request for comment. In the past it has denied accusations of widespread abuses in areas it has controlled and said individual perpetrators would be brought to account. It has also accused the army of carrying out its own abuses, which the army also denies.

Hussein al-Faki, one of the residents who reported the bodies in the well to the authorities, said locals had tried to bury the victims, but the armed men controlling the area during RSF occupation "warned us not to go near them".

"If you got closer, they would shoot you. They scared us, so we ran away and left them," he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Middle Eastern monarchies in Sudan’s war: what’s driving their interests

Political scientist Federico Donelli, who has studied the influence of Gulf monarchies in Sudan, unpacks the implications of their intervention
Africa
1 day ago

Sudan's refugees face deadly game of 'snakes and ladders' in Libya

Millions have fled Sudan's war, many heading to Libya. Survivors tell of torture, detention by armed groups. EU in spotlight over funding for Libya
Africa
1 day ago

Infants as young as one raped in Sudan, says Unicef

Children under five, including babies, are among victims of sexual violence in the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support ...
News
1 week ago

Sudan's RSF and allies formalise vision for parallel government

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and allied groups signed a transitional constitution on Tuesday that takes them a step closer to setting up a parallel ...
News
1 week ago

Sudan's RSF operating drones from Darfur base, pictures show

Satellite images show at least three drones and the construction of hangars at an airport in South Darfur held by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), ...
News
2 weeks ago

UN halts food help in Sudan camp, warns thousands could starve

The UN World Food Programme has temporarily stopped distributing food aid in a famine-struck camp for displaced people in Sudan's North Darfur amid ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering South Africa
  2. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  3. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa
  4. 'No one will be left without their grant': Sassa and Postbank on migration to ... South Africa
  5. R2m bail for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider