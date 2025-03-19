Africa

Ivory Coast to increase cocoa farmgate price by at least 11%, sources say

19 March 2025 - 19:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ivory Coast's annual cocoa production is expected to be similar to last year's 1.75-million metric tons. File photo.
Ivory Coast's annual cocoa production is expected to be similar to last year's 1.75-million metric tons. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON

Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) is expected to increase the state-guaranteed price paid to its cocoa farmers by at least 11% ahead of the mid-crop season starting in April, according to two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The world's top cocoa grower will set its farmgate price at between 2,000 and 2,300 CFA francs (R60.31-R69.36) per kg, up from 1,800 CFA francs (R54.28), the sources from the market regulator told Reuters.

One of the officials said President Alassane Ouattara had instructed the regulator to set the farmgate price in line with the market.

Despite cocoa futures on the ICE exchange hitting four-month lows last week, the regulator still plans to increase the guaranteed price paid to farmers, the official said.

The second official added that the hike was justified because the regulator was able to make good sales at a time when the market was fairly bullish.

Both sources also said Ivory Coast was about to experience its worst mid-crop output in the last 10 years due to an unusually long dry season.

Above-average rains in Ivory Coast to bolster mid-crop, farmers say

Above-average rains mixed with long sunny spells last week across most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions are expected to improve growing ...
News
1 week ago

They acknowledged concerns raised by exporters and pod counters who expect the mid-crop to drop to between 280,000 and 300,000 metric tons of cocoa.

Rains started falling in some growing regions at the end of February but the officials said it wasn't enough to reverse the current trend.

This is why the regulator decided to reserve the mid-crop harvest for locally based grinders, the sources said, adding that the CCC had sold them contracts for 275,000 metric tons.

Despite negative predictions, export contracts are not expected to be postponed, the sources said. Last season, the regulator had to roll over contracts for around 150,000 tons due to a poor main crop and the exclusive sale of the mid-crop to grinders.

The country's annual production is expected to be similar to last year's 1.75-million metric tons.

"Today our main concern is next season. It's still a long way off, but we're already thinking about it to anticipate the future," one of the officials said

READ MORE:

Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, says minister

Cocoa production in Ivory Coast in the 2024/25 season is on course to remain around last season's disappointing level after adverse weather and crop ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nigerian cocoa processor Johnvents receives investment from Britain to expand

Johnvents, a Nigerian agribusiness and manufacturing firm, has gained $40.5m from the UK's development finance institution to more than double its ...
News
4 weeks ago

Ghana could seek more IMF funding, says incoming finance minister Forson

Ghana's new government could seek extra funding from the International Monetary Fund during its current, three-year programme with the lender in ...
News
2 months ago

About 50,000 tons of Ivorian cocoa smuggled to Guinea in three months

Cocoa smuggling from Ivory Coast to Guinea is taking on worrying proportions, exporters told Reuters, estimating that some 50,000 metric tons — worth ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  4. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa
  5. 'How many times a day?': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

EU searches for help after Trump cuts hit Radio Free Europe | Reuters
Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025