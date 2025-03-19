Africa

Nigeria's Dangote refinery says it will suspend fuel sales in local currency

19 March 2025 - 20:14 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The decision by the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery to price its gasoline in dollars could lead to a hike in the gasoline prices and a weakening of the naira as local fuel traders scramble for greenbacks. File photo.
The decision by the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery to price its gasoline in dollars could lead to a hike in the gasoline prices and a weakening of the naira as local fuel traders scramble for greenbacks. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye/

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery announced on Wednesday that it was temporarily suspending fuel sales in the local naira currency to avoid a mismatch between sales in naira and purchases of crude in dollars.

The decision by the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery to price its gasoline in dollars could lead to a hike in the gasoline prices and a weakening of the naira as local fuel traders scramble for greenbacks.

The refinery on the outskirts of Lagos has struggled to secure sufficient crude volumes under an arrangement by the Nigerian government to sell it crude in naira.

"To date, our sales of petroleum products in Naira has exceeded the value of Naira-denominated crude we have received. As a result, we must temporarily adjust our sales currency to align with our crude procurement currency," the company said in a statement.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigerian lawmakers probe USAID-funded non-profit groups: document

Nigerian lawmakers are probing the activities of more than a dozen non-profit organisations and demanded they submit within a week tax and financial ...
News
1 hour ago

Nigeria declares state of emergency in Rivers state over oil pipeline vandalism

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in oil-producing Rivers state and suspended the state governor, his deputy ...
News
2 hours ago

Shell completes sale of Nigerian onshore subsidiary SPDC

Shell said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, to ...
News
5 days ago

Nigeria will be able to meet Opec output target: state oil company exec

Nigeria will be able to meet Opec's production target, an executive from Nigeria's state oil company NNPC said on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's NNPC, Dangote refinery in talks to extend naira-based crude supply deal

Nigeria's state oil company NNPC has begun discussions with the Dangote oil refinery to extend its contract for supplying crude oil in the naira ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  4. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa
  5. 'How many times a day?': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

EU searches for help after Trump cuts hit Radio Free Europe | Reuters
Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025