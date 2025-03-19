"Major trading houses like Vitol seek to secure long-term supply sources from diverse origins. To achieve this, they occasionally take minority stakes in productive assets," said Jean-Francois Lambert of consultancy Lambert Commodities.
"Besides, the investment will not place a significant strain on Vitol’s financial reserves."
The deal includes the Baleine project in Ivory Coast, where Eni has a 77.25% ownership interest and Vitol will acquire a 30% stake, and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the ROC, where Eni has a 65% stake and Vitol will acquire a 25% interest.
The agreement is part of Eni's 'dual exploration model' strategy, which is based on spinning off stakes in high-potential oil and gas projects to get rapid income from its exploration discoveries. Sources at the Italian energy group told Reuters last year that Eni could sell stakes in its upstream projects in Ivory Coast and Indonesia.
Eni and Vitol are already partners in the OCTP and Block 4 projects in Ghana. The latest agreement further consolidates cooperation between the two companies in West Africa. The giant Baleine field in Ivory Coast was discovered in 2021 and current hydrocarbon production there exceeds 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It is Eni's first development in Ivory Coast, and the first net-zero development in Africa.
Congo LNG started exporting liquefied gas in February 2024. It currently produces 1-billion cubic metres per year of LNG.
Vitol snaps up West Africa assets from Eni, strengthening upstream presence
Deal valued at $2.7bn includes projects in Ivory Coast and Republic of Congo
Image: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images
Vitol will buy stakes in West African oil and gas assets from Italy's Eni, bolstering the global commodity trading house's position in the upstream sector, as it seeks to reinvest the huge profits it has been generating since 2022.
The commodity trader will acquire an interest in oil and gas producing assets and blocks undergoing exploration, appraisal and development in Ivory Coast and the Republic of the Congo (ROC), Eni said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal is Vitol's latest acquisition. Since the start of this year, it has acquired Asian energy trader Noble Resources and bought a controlling share in Waste Plastic Upcycling. Its big deal last year was the purchase of Italian oil refining and trading company Saras from Italy's Moratti family.
The deal comes as major commodity traders look to invest their bumper earnings from 2022-2023, when they profited from market dislocations across commodities created by the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine and Europe's energy crisis. Vitol is yet to release its 2024 results.
The deal was worth $1.65bn (R29.93bn) based on a valuation from January 1 2024, but there would be a cash adjustment at closing, the Italian group said. An Eni spokesperson said the total value of the transaction was expected to reach around $2.7bn (R48.98bn).
Nigeria's Dangote refinery says it will suspend fuel sales in local currency
"Major trading houses like Vitol seek to secure long-term supply sources from diverse origins. To achieve this, they occasionally take minority stakes in productive assets," said Jean-Francois Lambert of consultancy Lambert Commodities.
"Besides, the investment will not place a significant strain on Vitol’s financial reserves."
The deal includes the Baleine project in Ivory Coast, where Eni has a 77.25% ownership interest and Vitol will acquire a 30% stake, and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the ROC, where Eni has a 65% stake and Vitol will acquire a 25% interest.
The agreement is part of Eni's 'dual exploration model' strategy, which is based on spinning off stakes in high-potential oil and gas projects to get rapid income from its exploration discoveries. Sources at the Italian energy group told Reuters last year that Eni could sell stakes in its upstream projects in Ivory Coast and Indonesia.
Eni and Vitol are already partners in the OCTP and Block 4 projects in Ghana. The latest agreement further consolidates cooperation between the two companies in West Africa. The giant Baleine field in Ivory Coast was discovered in 2021 and current hydrocarbon production there exceeds 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It is Eni's first development in Ivory Coast, and the first net-zero development in Africa.
Congo LNG started exporting liquefied gas in February 2024. It currently produces 1-billion cubic metres per year of LNG.
READ MORE:
Nigeria declares state of emergency in Rivers state over oil pipeline vandalism
ArcelorMittal SA in talks to defer long steel plant closure
TotalEnergies faces French manslaughter probe over Mozambique attack
ANDY HOME | DRC's export ban not enough to clear cobalt glut
Africa Oil Corp bullish on Nigeria growth, Namibia long game
Libya announces first bidding round for oil exploration in 17 years
Eni partners with Alpine for F1 return
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos