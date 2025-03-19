Africa

Vitol snaps up West Africa assets from Eni, strengthening upstream presence

Deal valued at $2.7bn includes projects in Ivory Coast and Republic of Congo

19 March 2025 - 20:34 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An Eni spokesperson said the total value of the transaction was expected to reach around $2.7bn (R48.98bn).
An Eni spokesperson said the total value of the transaction was expected to reach around $2.7bn (R48.98bn).
Image: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Vitol will buy stakes in West African oil and gas assets from Italy's Eni, bolstering the global commodity trading house's position in the upstream sector, as it seeks to reinvest the huge profits it has been generating since 2022.

The commodity trader will acquire an interest in oil and gas producing assets and blocks undergoing exploration, appraisal and development in Ivory Coast and the Republic of the Congo (ROC), Eni said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal is Vitol's latest acquisition. Since the start of this year, it has acquired Asian energy trader Noble Resources and bought a controlling share in Waste Plastic Upcycling. Its big deal last year was the purchase of Italian oil refining and trading company Saras from Italy's Moratti family.

The deal comes as major commodity traders look to invest their bumper earnings from 2022-2023, when they profited from market dislocations across commodities created by the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine and Europe's energy crisis. Vitol is yet to release its 2024 results.

The deal was worth $1.65bn (R29.93bn) based on a valuation from January 1 2024, but there would be a cash adjustment at closing, the Italian group said. An Eni spokesperson said the total value of the transaction was expected to reach around $2.7bn (R48.98bn).

Nigeria's Dangote refinery says it will suspend fuel sales in local currency

Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refinery announced on Wednesday that it was temporarily suspending fuel sales in the local naira currency to avoid a mismatch ...
News
1 hour ago

"Major trading houses like Vitol seek to secure long-term supply sources from diverse origins. To achieve this, they occasionally take minority stakes in productive assets," said Jean-Francois Lambert of consultancy Lambert Commodities.

"Besides, the investment will not place a significant strain on Vitol’s financial reserves."

The deal includes the Baleine project in Ivory Coast, where Eni has a 77.25% ownership interest and Vitol will acquire a 30% stake, and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the ROC, where Eni has a 65% stake and Vitol will acquire a 25% interest.

The agreement is part of Eni's 'dual exploration model' strategy, which is based on spinning off stakes in high-potential oil and gas projects to get rapid income from its exploration discoveries. Sources at the Italian energy group told Reuters last year that Eni could sell stakes in its upstream projects in Ivory Coast and Indonesia.

Eni and Vitol are already partners in the OCTP and Block 4 projects in Ghana. The latest agreement further consolidates cooperation between the two companies in West Africa. The giant Baleine field in Ivory Coast was discovered in 2021 and current hydrocarbon production there exceeds 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It is Eni's first development in Ivory Coast, and the first net-zero development in Africa.

Congo LNG started exporting liquefied gas in February 2024. It currently produces 1-billion cubic metres per year of LNG.

READ MORE:

Nigeria declares state of emergency in Rivers state over oil pipeline vandalism

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in oil-producing Rivers state and suspended the state governor, his deputy ...
News
2 hours ago

ArcelorMittal SA in talks to defer long steel plant closure

ArcelorMittal South Africa said on Wednesday it is in talks with the government and other parties for funding that could delay the planned closure of ...
News
2 hours ago

TotalEnergies faces French manslaughter probe over Mozambique attack

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into TotalEnergies over potential manslaughter and a failure to assist people in danger during a ...
News
2 days ago

ANDY HOME | DRC's export ban not enough to clear cobalt glut

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's four-month suspension of cobalt exports is a sign that even the world's largest producer is feeling the pain ...
Ideas
1 week ago

Africa Oil Corp bullish on Nigeria growth, Namibia long game

Canada's Africa Oil Corporation will double its Nigerian output and the size of its reserves there once it completes its deal for full ownership of ...
News
1 week ago

Libya announces first bidding round for oil exploration in 17 years

Libya plans its first bidding round for oil exploration in more than 17 years, Masoud Suleman, acting chair of the National Oil Corporation, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eni partners with Alpine for F1 return

Italian energy company Eni will return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship after a 25-year break as energy and fuel supplier of Renault's racing ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  4. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa
  5. 'How many times a day?': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

EU searches for help after Trump cuts hit Radio Free Europe | Reuters
Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025