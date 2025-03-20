Africa

DRC's Tshisekedi 'willing to partner with US' on minerals-for-security deal

20 March 2025 - 10:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi. File photo.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi said on Wednesday that his country is willing to partner with the US on a minerals-for-security deal.

Tshisekedi told Fox News host Bret Baier that such a partnership would allow DRC to extract and process its critical minerals to benefit US companies, while also building up the African country's defence and security capabilities.

"I think that the US is able to use either pressure or sanctions to make sure that armed groups who are in the DRC can be kept at bay," Tshisekedi said.

The DRC, which is rich in cobalt, lithium and uranium among other minerals, has been fighting Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who have seized swathes of its territory in the east of the country this year.

READ MORE:

DRC plans cobalt export quotas, Indonesia partnership to tackle glut

The Democratic Republic of Congo intends to impose export quotas on cobalt following a four-month export ban, and plans to partner with Indonesia, ...
News
11 minutes ago

M23 fighters enter another eastern DRC town, defying calls for ceasefire

An army source said the rebels were battling soldiers and pro-government militias after overrunning an army position outside the town in a surprise ...
News
4 hours ago

Rwanda and Belgium expel each other's diplomats over DRC conflict

Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other's diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the ...
News
2 days ago

DRC, Rwanda presidents call for east DRC ceasefire during Qatar sit-down

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame called for a ceasefire in eastern DRC on Tuesday ...
News
1 day ago

M23 rebels pull out of peace talks with DRC after EU sanctions

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels on Monday pulled out of peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo's government less than 24 hours before the warring ...
News
2 days ago

US open to minerals-for-security deal with DRC, says state department

The US is open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with Democratic Republic of Congo, the state department said in a statement to Reuters on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Almost 70,000 South African inquiries about US refugee relocation: Chamber South Africa
  4. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  5. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa

Latest Videos

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy launches the 2025 Easter Road Safety campaign
Medics struggle to revive Sudan's hungry with trickle of aid supplies | REUTERS