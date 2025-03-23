Africa

Gabon approves coup leader and ex-PM among candidates for presidential vote

23 March 2025 - 12:04 By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
President of the Transition of the Gabonese Republic Brice Oligui Nguema addresses the "Summit of the Future" in the General Assembly hall at United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2024. File Photo
Image: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Gabon's Constitutional Court has approved a list of eight candidates to run in the Central African nation's presidential election next month, including interim president Brice Oligui Nguema, who seized power in a military coup in 2023.

Though transitional leaders are not usually allowed to run for election, Gabon approved a new constitution by a landslide in November that exempted Nguema, stoking opposition and analyst concerns that the junta would seek to remain in power.

The junta promised the constitutional referendum would be a stepping stone to democratic rule.

Nguema, 50, ended the long-standing rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family over the oil-rich but impoverished nation in the coup, the eighth in West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023.

Nguema's main rival is tipped to be Bongo's last prime minister Alain Claude Billie By Nze, 57, who is running as an independent candidate.

Other candidates approved by the court on Friday include Stephane Germain Iloko Boussengui, a former member of Bongo's Gabonese Democratic Party who has formed his own movement, the “large rainbow gathering”, and tax inspector Joseph Lapensee Essigone.

Gabonese entrepreneur Gninga Chaning Zenaba is the only woman running.

The election is scheduled to take place on April 12. 

Reuters

