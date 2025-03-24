Another head of state will be appointed to the task in coming days, it said.
There have been several attempts to resolve the conflict, rooted in the fallout from Rwanda's 1994 genocide and competition for mineral riches, including several ceasefires that were violated, international condemnations, sanctions and regional summits.
The regional blocs of southern and eastern Africa will hold a second joint summit on Monday to address the crisis. Kenya's President William Ruto and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa will co-chair the virtual event.
The M23 last week dismissed a joint call for an immediate ceasefire by the DRC and Rwanda and reiterated demands for direct talks with Kinshasa, saying it was the only way to resolve the conflict.
The rebel group said at the weekend it would withdraw forces from the seized town of Walikale in support of peace efforts.
In response, the DRC's army said it would observe the announced withdrawal and refrain from any offensives against enemy forces to encourage de-escalation.
A civil society source and a resident in Walikale said on Monday the M23 were still in the town.
Angola to end east DRC conflict mediation role, Presidency says
Image: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra
