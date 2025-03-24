Africa

Sudanese army seizes control of central bank HQ: military sources

24 March 2025 - 10:21 By Reuters
Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrives to offer condolences to families of an officer and a journalist who were killed during a battle with the RSF at the presidential palace in Khartoum, in the state of al-Gadarif, Sudan, on March 21 2025.
Image: Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS

The Sudanese army seized control of the main headquarters of the country's central bank, two military sources told Reuters on Saturday, as the army continues to make advances in the capital against rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The takeover came a day after it seized full control of the presidential palace in what would be a major gain in a two-year-old conflict with the RSF that has threatened to partition the country.

