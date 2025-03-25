Africa

DRC lab testing confirms deadly disease outbreak was malaria

25 March 2025 - 11:35 By Yassin Kombi
Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa

Testing has confirmed an initially unidentified illness that killed more than 50 people in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was malaria, the country's national public health institute (INSP) said late on Monday.

At least 943 people fell sick and 52 died in Equateur province at the start of the year, with symptoms ranging from fever and fatigue to vomiting and weight loss.

Health officials said last month the condition was suspected to be malaria or food poisoning.

Lab testing on samples has now confirmed it was malaria, INSP coordinator Christian Ngandu said by telephone.

The research centre was waiting for the results of water, drinks and food samples sent abroad to test for intoxication, he said.

A separate outbreak of disease in December, initially of unknown cause, was later also identified as malaria.

Reuters

