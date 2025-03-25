Africa

South Sudan, Chad condemn Sudanese general’s threats to attack them

25 March 2025 - 10:40 By Khaled Abdelaziz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sudanese army members at the presidential palace after the Sudanese army said it had taken control of the building in the capital of Khartoum on March 24 2025.
Sudanese army members at the presidential palace after the Sudanese army said it had taken control of the building in the capital of Khartoum on March 24 2025.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

South Sudan and Chad have condemned threats made by a top Sudanese general, warning of the risk of regional escalation.

In a speech on Sunday evening, Sudanese assistant deputy commander-in-chief Gen Yasir al-Atta said Chad's airports in N'Djamena and Amdjarass were “legitimate military targets” and accused South Sudan of harbouring “traitors”.

Juba, South Sudan's capital, on Monday denounced the remarks as a “blatant violation of international law”, reaffirming its commitment to peace but warning it would take all necessary steps to defend its sovereignty.

Chad, in a similar statement on Sunday, said Atta's statement “could be interpreted as a declaration of war”, vowing a “firm and proportionate” response to any attack.

The comments come amid Sudan's escalating accusations that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has supplied drones to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the government's rivals in an almost two-year-old war, charges the UAE denied but that UN experts and US legislators have found credible.

Sudan has claimed some of the operations were launched from Chad.

Khartoum has taken the issue to the UN Security Council and International Court of Justice, accusing the UAE of complicity in genocide against the Masalit ethnic group in Darfur.

The war between Sudan's army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has displaced millions and strained relations with neighbouring countries.

Despite Chad's and South Sudan's efforts at mediation, Sudanese military leaders have increasingly accused them of aiding the RSF.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Germany temporarily shuts embassy in South Sudan amid fears of civil war

Germany has temporarily closed its embassy in South Sudan's capital Juba because of rising tensions that have brought the East African country to the ...
News
23 hours ago

Sudanese army seizes full control of presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan TV and military sources say

The Sudanese army seized full control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on Friday, Sudan state TV and military sources said, in one of the most ...
News
3 days ago

Sudan army close to taking control of presidential palace from RSF: state TV

Sudan's state TV said on Thursday that the army is close to taking control of the presidential palace in Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support ...
News
4 days ago

South Sudan President Kiir sacks state governor after clashes with ethnic militia

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked the governor of northeastern Upper Nile state where clashes have escalated between government troops ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  2. East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco ... South Africa
  3. One suspect killed, five others suspected of church robberies arrested after ... South Africa
  4. Racing drivers, speeding bus and 'road rage incident' lead to deaths and ... South Africa
  5. Musk backlash drives Tesla trade-ins to record high news

Latest Videos

Cross-examination of key witnesses continues in Joshlin kidnap trial
2025 Mini Cooper