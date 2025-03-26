An officer from the Kenyan multinational security support (MSS) mission went missing in Haiti on Tuesday after an incident involving gangs, the MSS said.
It said the special forces were attacked by gang members when they were helping a vehicle from the Haitian national police that was stuck in a ditch, suspected to have been dug by gangs.
Local media reported the soldier was killed, and videos shared on social media showed the body of a soldier lying on the floor in a bloody uniform.
Kenyan MSS officer reported missing in Haiti after incident with gangs
