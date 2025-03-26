Africa

Kenyan MSS officer reported missing in Haiti after incident with gangs

26 March 2025 - 07:48 By Harold Isaac
Kenyan police officers are part of a UN-backed peacekeeping mission in Haiti.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/ File photo

An officer from the Kenyan multinational security support (MSS) mission went missing in Haiti on Tuesday after an incident involving gangs, the MSS said.

It said the special forces were attacked by gang members when they were helping a vehicle from the Haitian national police that was stuck in a ditch, suspected to have been dug by gangs.

Local media reported the soldier was killed, and videos shared on social media showed the body of a soldier lying on the floor in a bloody uniform.

Reuters 

