Africa

South Sudan's VP Machar accuses Uganda of violating arms embargo

26 March 2025 - 10:24 By Reuters
South Sudan's Vice-President Riek Machar says Uganda's military intervention in South Sudan violates a 2018 peace deal which ended a brutal five-year civil war. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jok Solomun

South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar has accused Uganda of violating a UN arms embargo by entering the country with armoured and air force units and conducting air strikes around the country.

In a letter addressed to the UN, AU and the Igad regional bloc, Machar said Uganda's military intervention in South Sudan had violated a 2018 peace deal which ended a brutal five-year civil war.

Uganda said it had deployed troops in South Sudan earlier this month at the request of the government there after a breakdown in the turbulent relationship between Machar and President Salva Kiir.

In early March security forces rounded up several of Machar's most senior allies after clashes in the country's northeast between the military and the White Army ethnic militia, which the government accuses Machar of supporting.

Though they fought together against Kiir's forces during the 2013-2018 conflict, Machar's SPLM-IO party denies any ongoing links with the White Army.

The UN has warned a rise in hate speech could plunge the country back to war along ethnic lines.

South Sudan, Chad condemn Sudanese general’s threats to attack them

South Sudan and Chad have condemned threats made by a top Sudanese general, warning of the risk of regional escalation.
News
1 day ago

Uganda fears a full-blown conflagration in its oil-producing northern neighbour could send waves of refugees across the border and potentially create instability.

“The Ugandan forces are taking part in air strikes against civilians,” Machar said in the March 23 letter, urging pressure on Uganda to withdraw its troops.

A spokesperson for Machar's office verified the authenticity of the letter seen by Reuters.

Uganda and South Sudan's military spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the potential violation of the embargo, which has been in place since July 2018.

South Sudan's army attacked SPLM-IO forces stationed at a camp near the capital Juba on Monday night, the party's military spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said on X. South Sudan's information minister did not immediately respond to the accusation.

Last week Uganda's parliament retrospectively approved the deployment in South Sudan, first announced on March 11.

Ugandan defence minister Jacob Markson Oboth said the deployment was “to avoid a security catastrophe” in Africa's newest nation.

In a series of since-deleted posts published on X in the early hours of Sunday, Uganda's military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba said: “I'm tired of killing Nuer,” referring to Machar's ethnic group.

“Tell your leader Riek Machar to come and kneel down before 'our' President Salva Kiir,” wrote Kainerugaba, who has a history of making inflammatory statements that have previously sparked diplomatic tensions in the region.

Reuters

