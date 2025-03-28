Africa

DRC doubles salaries for beleaguered army amid rebel advance

28 March 2025 - 16:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in Beni, North Kivu province in the DRC on February 10 2025. File photo.
Soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in Beni, North Kivu province in the DRC on February 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) doubled salaries for soldiers and police on Friday, the finance ministry said, in an apparent bid to boost morale as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advance in the east.

M23 has seized eastern DRC's two largest cities in a swift offensive that has left thousands dead, forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes and piled pressure on President Felix Tshisekedi.

The pay hikes will be "a turning point towards better conditions" for the army, the finance ministry said.

An officer in North Kivu province told Reuters on Thursday he had heard about the raises, but said troops had not received even their basic salaries over the last two months since banks shut following the fall of the city of Goma.

"We learnt that our pay has been doubled, but we haven't yet experienced this increase because our salary has been frozen," the officer said.

Record 28-million people face acute hunger in conflict-ravaged DRC

Twenty-eight million people face acute hunger in the Democratic Republic of Congo, driven by an escalating conflict between the government and ...
News
7 hours ago

DRC has roughly 260,000 soldiers and other security forces, according to the 2025 budget law. Official monthly salaries since 2022 have averaged between $100 and $200 for all ranks, government documents show.

It was not immediately clear what effect the pay raise would have on the budget.

A draft law amending the budget for 2025 was due to be sent to lawmakers earlier this month but that has not emerged.

"These expenses are being incurred outside the budget. This is serious because no one will be able to monitor the actual numbers and salaries of the military personnel to be paid," said Valery Madianga, a Congolese expert on public finances.

Rwanda denies allegations from DRC and the UN that it supports the M23 with arms and troops, saying its forces are acting in self defence against DRC's army and militias hostile to Kigali.

READ MORE:

Rio Tinto in talks with DRC to develop lithium deposit: Bloomberg News

Rio Tinto has held talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo about developing one of the world's biggest hard rock lithium deposits, Bloomberg News ...
News
1 hour ago

Renewed fighting in eastern DRC as neighbours try to revive peace process

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo battled militiamen allied with the government on Tuesday as regional countries ...
News
2 days ago

Motlanthe named among expanded African mediation team for DRC

The political blocs of southern and eastern Africa have expanded the mediation team for negotiating an end to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel offensive ...
News
3 days ago

Uganda military says it killed 242 Codeco rebels in east DRC in a week

Uganda's army said it killed 242 fighters belonging to a Congolese rebel group known as Codeco after they attacked a Ugandan military camp across ...
News
4 days ago

M23 rebels say they will withdraw from seized DRC town Walikale to support peace push

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels staging an offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday they would withdraw forces from the seized ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and ... News
  5. Jewellery theft from overhead locker on aeroplane: Ombud explains t's & c's of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Omoda & Jaecoo hybrid roadtrip
Thabo 'TBose' Mokwele launches a new era of visual conversations with Mzansi ...