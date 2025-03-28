Africa

Kenya sends former PM Raila Odinga to defuse South Sudan crisis

28 March 2025 - 10:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Riek Machar, South Sudan's vice-president and former rebel leader, speaks during a news briefing with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir in Juba, on December 17 2019. Forces loyal to the two men have clashed in recent days. File photo.
Riek Machar, South Sudan's vice-president and former rebel leader, speaks during a news briefing with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir in Juba, on December 17 2019. Forces loyal to the two men have clashed in recent days. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jok Solomun

Kenya is sending former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to South Sudan as a special envoy to help defuse a growing rift between President Salva Kiir and his longtime rival First Vice-President Riek Machar which threatens to drag the country back to war.

Machar has been under house arrest in the capital Juba since Wednesday night, his party says, effectively voiding a 2018 peace deal that ended a five-year civil war and brought the two men into a fragile power-sharing government.

Their administration has been slow to adopt key provisions of the peace pact, such as national elections and the unification of their two forces into one army.

Machar's detention took "the country one step closer to the edge of collapse into civil war," a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Machar's party denies government accusations that it backs the White Army, an ethnic militia largely comprised of Nuer youths, which clashed with the army in the northeastern town of Nasir this month, triggering the latest political crisis.

In response to the fighting, Kiir's forces rounded up several of Machar's most senior allies, including the petroleum minister and the deputy head of the army.

UK advises British nationals in South Sudan to leave

Britain on Thursday advised its citizens in South Sudan to leave the country following rising tensions that have brought the East African nation to ...
News
3 hours ago

Forces loyal to the two men have clashed in recent days, outside Juba, among other places.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who chairs the East African Community (EAC) bloc, said he had spoken with Kiir about Machar's detention, and was sending a special envoy to help de-escalate the situation and report back.

Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango confirmed that the former prime minister would travel to Juba on Friday.

Ruto said he had also consulted Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, who sent troops this month to South Sudan at the government's request to help secure the capital, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, which has hosted South Sudan peace talks in the past.

Rival factions loyal to Kiir and Machar fought a civil war from 2013 to 2018 that killed hundreds of thousands.

READ MORE:

Detention of South Sudan's VP Machar nullifies peace deal, says his party

The detention of South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar under house arrest has effectively collapsed the peace deal that ended the 2013-2018 ...
News
21 hours ago

US urges South Sudan President Kiir to release VP Machar from 'house arrest'

The US on Thursday called on South Sudan President Salva Kiir to release his rival First Vice-President Riek Machar who his party says is under house ...
News
23 hours ago

South Sudan VP Machar's party trying to locate him after arrest warrant issued

The party of South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar said on Wednesday it was trying to locate him after the defence minister and chief of ...
News
23 hours ago

South Sudan's VP Machar accuses Uganda of violating arms embargo

South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar has accused Uganda of violating a UN arms embargo by entering the country with armoured and air force ...
News
2 days ago

Germany temporarily shuts embassy in South Sudan amid fears of civil war

Germany has temporarily closed its embassy in South Sudan's capital Juba because of rising tensions that have brought the East African country to the ...
News
4 days ago

South Sudan President Kiir sacks state governor after clashes with ethnic militia

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked the governor of northeastern Upper Nile state where clashes have escalated between government troops ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. Jewellery theft from overhead locker on aeroplane: Ombud explains t's & c's of ... South Africa
  5. EFF's Adriaan Snyman accuses Durban swimming coach of racism South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli protester wants Netanyahu out and 'my country back' | REUTERS
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for the World Cup