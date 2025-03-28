Africa

Rio Tinto in talks with DRC to develop lithium deposit: Bloomberg News

28 March 2025 - 16:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rio Tinto has held talks with the DRC about developing one of the world's biggest hard rock lithium deposits, according to reports. File image.
Rio Tinto has held talks with the DRC about developing one of the world's biggest hard rock lithium deposits, according to reports. File image.
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

Rio Tinto has held talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) about developing one of the world's biggest hard rock lithium deposits, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions, which are in the preliminary stages, focus on Rio Tinto getting involved in transforming the Roche Dure resource into a lithium mine, the report added.

The world's largest iron-ore miner has been shifting its focus to critical minerals and battery metals like lithium, capitalising on a price plunge caused by oversupply.

Rio Tinto declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters, while Congo's ministry of mines did not comment.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm told Reuters last year that a weak market had yielded an opportunity to pick up top quality assets at the right price, triggering its $6.7bn (R122.90bn) buy of Arcadium Lithium.

READ MORE:

DRC doubles salaries for beleaguered army amid rebel advance

The Democratic Republic of Congo doubled salaries for soldiers and police on Friday, the finance ministry said, in an apparent bid to boost morale ...
News
1 hour ago

Record 28-million people face acute hunger in conflict-ravaged DRC

Twenty-eight million people face acute hunger in the Democratic Republic of Congo, driven by an escalating conflict between the government and ...
News
7 hours ago

DRC's Tshisekedi 'willing to partner with US' on minerals-for-security deal

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Wednesday that his country is willing to partner with the US on a ...
News
1 week ago

ANDY HOME | DRC conflict is double trouble for global tin market

Key Bisie mine closes as M23 rebels advance deeper into Kivu provinces
Ideas
1 week ago

Chinese users turn to off-exchange DRC copper to ease supply tightness

China will import even more off-exchange refined copper this year, according to analysts and traders, as output from the Democratic Republic of Congo ...
News
2 weeks ago

US open to minerals-for-security deal with DRC, says state department

The US is open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with Democratic Republic of Congo, the state department said in a statement to Reuters on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and ... News
  5. Jewellery theft from overhead locker on aeroplane: Ombud explains t's & c's of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Omoda & Jaecoo hybrid roadtrip
Thabo 'TBose' Mokwele launches a new era of visual conversations with Mzansi ...