Rio Tinto has held talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) about developing one of the world's biggest hard rock lithium deposits, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The discussions, which are in the preliminary stages, focus on Rio Tinto getting involved in transforming the Roche Dure resource into a lithium mine, the report added.
The world's largest iron-ore miner has been shifting its focus to critical minerals and battery metals like lithium, capitalising on a price plunge caused by oversupply.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters, while Congo's ministry of mines did not comment.
Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm told Reuters last year that a weak market had yielded an opportunity to pick up top quality assets at the right price, triggering its $6.7bn (R122.90bn) buy of Arcadium Lithium.
Rio Tinto in talks with DRC to develop lithium deposit: Bloomberg News
Image: Dorothy Kgosi
Rio Tinto has held talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) about developing one of the world's biggest hard rock lithium deposits, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The discussions, which are in the preliminary stages, focus on Rio Tinto getting involved in transforming the Roche Dure resource into a lithium mine, the report added.
The world's largest iron-ore miner has been shifting its focus to critical minerals and battery metals like lithium, capitalising on a price plunge caused by oversupply.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters, while Congo's ministry of mines did not comment.
Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm told Reuters last year that a weak market had yielded an opportunity to pick up top quality assets at the right price, triggering its $6.7bn (R122.90bn) buy of Arcadium Lithium.
READ MORE:
DRC doubles salaries for beleaguered army amid rebel advance
Record 28-million people face acute hunger in conflict-ravaged DRC
DRC's Tshisekedi 'willing to partner with US' on minerals-for-security deal
ANDY HOME | DRC conflict is double trouble for global tin market
Chinese users turn to off-exchange DRC copper to ease supply tightness
US open to minerals-for-security deal with DRC, says state department
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos