Africa

West African juntas impose levy on imported goods

31 March 2025 - 18:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The move ends free trade across West Africa, whose states have for decades fallen under the umbrella of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). File photo.
The move ends free trade across West Africa, whose states have for decades fallen under the umbrella of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

West African neighbours Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have announced a new 0.5% levy on imported goods as they seek to fund a new three-state union after leaving the larger regional economic bloc, they said in a statement.

The Alliance of Sahel States began in 2023 as a security pact between the military rulers of the three countries, who all took power in coups in recent years. It has since grown into an aspiring economic union with plans for biometric passports and closer economic and military ties.

The levy was agreed on Friday and will take effect immediately. It will affect all goods imported from outside the three countries, but will not include humanitarian aid, the statement said. It will "finance the activities" of the bloc, it added, without giving details.

The move ends free trade across West Africa, whose states have for decades fallen under the umbrella of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), and highlights the rift between the three states that border the Sahara Desert and influential democracies like Nigeria and Ghana to the south.

Niger withdraws from Lake Chad military force 

Niger has quit an international force fighting armed Islamist groups in West Africa's Lake Chad region as it seeks to shore up security around oil ...
News
2 hours ago

The juntas of the three countries announced plans to leave Ecowas last year, accusing the bloc of failing to assist in their fight against Islamist insurgents and ending insecurity.

Ecowas had imposed economic, political and financial sanctions on the three in a bid to force them to return to constitutional order, to little effect.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are some of the poorest countries in the world and have been overrun by an armed Islamist insurgency over the past decade.

The violence, committed by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, has killed thousands, forced millions to flee, and eroded faith in the democratically-elected governments who initially struggled to contain it.

READ MORE:

Mob kills seven suspected kidnappers in Nigeria's Edo state

At least seven suspected kidnappers were set ablaze and killed in a "barbaric" mob attack in Nigeria's southern town of Uromi, in Edo state, the ...
News
1 hour ago

Shi'ite protesters clash with Nigerian military, police in Abuja

Nigerian police said on Saturday they had come under intense gunfire a day earlier in a neighbourhood of the capital, Abuja, during clashes between ...
News
3 hours ago

Nigerians having babies abroad: women explain their reasons

An estimated 23% of pregnant Nigerian women would like to be ‘birth tourists’ who make up what’s known as the ‘Lagos Shuttle’ in the UK
Africa
14 hours ago

Military overtones vibrate through renowned Mali arts festival

Listeners swayed as the celebrated Malian duo Amadou and Mariam sang from a stage on the banks of the Niger River at an annual festival coloured this ...
News
1 month ago

Chad's ruling party wins nearly all seats in first Senate vote, provisional results show

Chad's ruling party won 45 of 46 seats at stake in the country's first Senate election on Tuesday, provisional results partially contested by a main ...
News
1 month ago

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger juntas probe French journalist for jihadist analysis

Prosecutors in junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have launched investigations against French journalist and researcher Wassim Nasr, accusing him ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Free State man dies after fight with brother over 'injured dog' South Africa
  2. Solve housing backlog with smarter human settlements, says new book News
  3. Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,600, as junta lets in foreign rescuers World
  4. Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi South Africa
  5. German start-up's space rocket explodes after take-off from Norway Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe president fires army chief ahead of planned protests | Reuters
Congo general condemns Ugandan military chief's threats | REUTERS