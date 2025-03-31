Africa

Zimbabwe police deployed to block demonstrations against Mnangagwa

31 March 2025 - 17:04 By Nelson Banya
Anti-riot police clear a road barricaded by protesters in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, on March 31 2025.
Image: Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo

Police deployed heavily in Zimbabwe's capital and other cities on Monday, largely neutralising a call by veterans for protests against plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF said in January it wanted to extend Mnangagwa's term in office by two years until 2030. Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after his long-term mentor Robert Mugabe was ousted in a coup, is serving his final term.

Independence war veterans led by Blessed Geza previously supported Mnangagwa but have turned against him, accusing him of seeking to cling to power.

Anticipating possible unrest, businesses barricaded their premises and car dealerships cleared their showrooms over recent days. Most businesses, schools and vendors in the capital Harare, as well as in the second largest city Bulawayo and other towns, stayed closed as large numbers of police patrolled the empty streets.

“The situation is peaceful,” police said, encouraging people to continue daily activities.

Still, in the western outskirts of Harare, police deployed teargas to disperse a small group of protesters chanting “we reject 2030", a reference to the plans to extend Mnangagwa's term.

Some political analysts said the economic shutdown could still send a message to political leaders.

“The stayaway is a huge statement by the masses of Zimbabwe. Those in power have reason to fear,” political analyst Ibbo Mandaza said.

Geza, the veteran leader who called for the protest and has mostly communicated through videos posted on social media platforms, did not react publicly on Monday morning.

The veterans remain influential in Zanu-PF and appear to be filling a void left by opposition parties weakened by internal divisions and a war of attrition with the governing party.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly denied intending to prolong his presidency, but the veterans accuse him of pursuing the plan using proxies.

Zimbabwe's 2013 constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms. 

Reuters

