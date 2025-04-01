Africa taps into Japan’s expertise to accelerate its sustainable development

Over the years, AUDA-NEPAD has hosted many Japanese advisers at its headquarters in Midrand, Johannesburg; there are currently five active advisers serving the continent. They are engaged in various areas of collaboration, including these five priority areas:

1. Regional integration

AUDA-NEPAD’s Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) aims to “overcome regional connectivity challenges by developing transformative infrastructure across the continent”.

A 2023 report highlights the impact of PIDA’s first decade of implementation:

Over 30-million people gained access to electricity;

Investment commitments had escalated to over $82bn;

Trade within Africa had grown due to road and rail infrastructure enhancements; and

More than 150,000 jobs created.

Linked to this is the development of regional corridors and One-Stop Border Posts. Time spent on immigration and customs at border posts has been substantially reduced. The AUDA-NEPAD and JICA partnership is sharing best practices to support over 100 border post projects across Africa.

2. Africa Kaizen Initiative (AKI)

Kaizen is a Japanese business practice promoting continuous improvement, known for its impact on industrialisation by improving quality and productivity in the workplace.

The AKI — jointly established by AUDA-NEPAD and JICA in 2017 — has reached over 18,000 companies across 41 African countries. It has seen significant performance results such as a 64% increase in productivity, a 56% reduction in defect rates, a 38% decrease in lead times and a 21% reduction in cost.

3. Initiative for Food and Nutrition Security in Africa (IFNA)

Through the IFNA, the AUDA-NEPAD and JICA partnership has integrated nutrition into national policies to benefit millions of children.

Parallel to the development of nutrition strategies in eight countries, IFNA strengthens nutrition policies and strategies through advocacy, builds capacity of nutrition-related organisations and human resources, and implements field-level nutrition improvement projects.

JICA in collaboration with AUDA-NEPAD will continue to support regional economic communities and African countries through IFNA until the end of 2025, and its follow-up activities thereafter.

4. Home Grown Solutions Accelerator for Pandemic Resilience in Africa

The Home Grown Solutions Accelerator for Pandemic Resilience in Africa addresses continental health challenges through solutions provided by entrepreneurs’ innovative approaches.

The Covid-19 pandemic was the catalyst for this accelerator programmer, which has strengthened local healthcare systems with products and services made in Africa.

Its achievements, reported year-end 2024, included providing support for 36 entrepreneurs and start-ups in this industry, serving 13-million patients, creating jobs and raising $46m in capital across 31 African countries.

5. Research

JICA advisers also focus on research, in particular the Policy Bridge Tank, to capitalise on knowledge in circulation in Africa.

In this context, a series of webinars on industrialisation have been conducted. The 30-Year Review Study on the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), including a joint assessment of AUDA-NEPAD and JICA’s partnership, revealed significant achievements.

The Japanese government initiated TICAD in 1993 as a platform to discuss Africa’s development challenges, agree on viable solutions, and mobilise resources accordingly. The event — co-hosted by the UN, the UN Development Programme, the World Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC) — is held every three years, and the venue is rotated between Japan and Africa. TICAD 9 will be held in August this year in Yokohama, Japan.