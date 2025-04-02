Africa

Mali, Burkina, Niger foreign ministers to visit Moscow this week

02 April 2025 - 14:49 By Reuters
Russian and Malian flags on a canoe during the recent Festival sur le Niger, also known as Segou'Art, in Segou, Mali, in the wake of Mali and its neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso leaving Ecowas. The foreign ministers of the three Sahel nations will visit Moscow this week as they seek to strengthen ties with Russia. File photo.
Russian and Malian flags on a canoe during the recent Festival sur le Niger, also known as Segou'Art, in Segou, Mali, in the wake of Mali and its neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso leaving Ecowas. The foreign ministers of the three Sahel nations will visit Moscow this week as they seek to strengthen ties with Russia. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Aboubacar Traore

The foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger will visit Moscow this week as the Sahel nations and Russia seek to strengthen ties, the three African countries' foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The West African nations, run by juntas that have taken power in coups in recent years, have formed an alliance known as the Confederation of Sahel States (AES). The grouping kicked out French and other Western forces and turned towards Russia for military support.

Their foreign ministers will visit Moscow on April 3 and 4 and hold meetings with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at his invitation, the statement said.

"The Moscow meeting represents an important step in establishing strategic, pragmatic, dynamic and supportive cooperation and partnership relations in areas of common interest between the AES and Russia," the ministries said.

It referred to this week's visit as the first session of "AES-Russia consultations".

The three countries' armies are fighting a jihadist insurgency that has spread across the region south of the Sahara since it first took root in Mali 13 years ago.

