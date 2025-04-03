Africa

Sudan's RSF say they downed an army plane in Darfur

03 April 2025 - 12:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sudanese army members at the presidential palace after the Sudanese army said it had taken control of the building in the capital of Khartoum on March 24 2025. File photo.
Sudanese army members at the presidential palace after the Sudanese army said it had taken control of the building in the capital of Khartoum on March 24 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they downed an Antonov military plane belonging to the Sudanese army on Thursday in northern Darfur.

The RSF published a video that they said showed the plane wreckage. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

Sudanese army officials were not immediately available for comment. The RSF has claimed to have downed planes used by the army previously, including a transport plane that came down in northern Darfur in October.

The leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said on Sunday his war against the army was not over and his forces would return to Khartoum despite being largely driven out of the capital.

The paramilitary group, which has its stronghold in Darfur, was pushed back from most parts of Khartoum last month, having occupied them since the start of its war with the army nearly two years ago.

The war erupted due to a power struggle between the army and the RSF ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule. The fighting has ruined much of Khartoum, uprooted more than 12-million Sudanese from their homes, and left about half of the 50-million population suffering acute hunger.

Overall deaths are hard to estimate, but a study published last year said the toll may have reached 61,000 in Khartoum state alone in the first 14 months of the conflict.

READ MORE

Sudan's paramilitary RSF chief Dagalo says war with army is not over

Army chief al-Burhan vows no forgiveness for RSF, extends control over capital.
News
3 days ago

Sudanese on Nile island in capital recount paramilitary repression

Residents of Sudan's Tuti island at the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile have emerged from paramilitary control to speak of hardships ...
News
5 days ago

Sudanese army airstrike in Darfur kills dozens, activists say

An airstrike by the Sudanese Armed Forces on Monday night hit a crowded market in North Darfur, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, activists ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  2. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  3. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  4. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  5. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news

Latest Videos

European shares sink as Trump's tariffs escalate trade war | REUTERS
Trump's tariffs spark global stock selloff |REUTERS