Africa

Trump slaps Lesotho with highest tariff of all

03 April 2025 - 15:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Children play on a damaged pedestrian bridge in a township outside the capital Maseru in Lesotho. File photo.
Children play on a damaged pedestrian bridge in a township outside the capital Maseru in Lesotho. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The kingdom of Lesotho has been hit with a 50% reciprocal trade tariff by US President Donald Trump, the highest levy of any single state on his long list of target economies.

Lesotho, which Trump had ridiculed in March as a country "nobody has ever heard of", is a poor and landlocked country with a gross domestic product of just more than $2bn (R37.61bn)

It has a large trade surplus with the US, mostly made up of diamonds and textiles, including Levi's jeans.

Its exports to the US, which in 2024 totalled $237m (R4.46bn), account for more than 10% of GDP, Oxford Economics said.

Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping new reciprocal tariffs on global trading partners, upending decades of rules-based trade and threatening cost increases for consumers.

Trump said the "reciprocal" tariffs were a response to duties and other non-tariff barriers put on US goods. Lesotho charges 99% tariffs on American goods, according to the US administration.

The African nation 'nobody has ever heard of': Trump mocks Lesotho as he defends foreign aid cuts

In an address to Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump mocked Lesotho, dismissing it as an African nation “which nobody has ever heard of”.
News
4 weeks ago

In Africa, the move signalled the end of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade deal that was supposed to help African economies develop through preferential access to US markets, trade experts said.

It also compounded the pain after Trump's administration dismantled USAID, the government agency that was a major supplier of aid to the continent.

The government of Lesotho, a nation of about 2-million people, had no immediate comment on the trade tariffs on Thursday. But its foreign minister told Reuters last month the country, which has one of the highest HIV/Aids infection rates in the world, was feeling the impact of the aid cuts as the health sector had been reliant on them.

The formula used to calculate the US tariffs took the US trade deficit in goods with each country as a proxy for alleged unfair practices, then divided it by the amount of goods imported into the US from that country.

The resulting tariff equals half the ratio between the two, meaning countries such as Lesotho and Madagascar, which import only small quantities of US goods, have been hit with more punitive tariffs than much richer countries.

READ MORE:

Steep US tariffs on Africa signal end of trade deal meant to boost development

Agoa trade deal between US and Africa expires in September
Africa
21 minutes ago

FACTBOX | Trump tariffs draw global promises of countermeasures

Governments around the world pledged countermeasures on the US after President Donald Trump unveiled on Wednesday a new baseline 10% tariff on goods ...
News
2 hours ago

QUOTES | World leaders react to Trump's tariffs

US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the US and higher duties on some of the country's biggest ...
News
2 hours ago

Trump tariffs pile stress on ailing world economy

The latest round of US trade tariffs unveiled on Wednesday will sap yet more vigour from a world economy barely recovered from the post-pandemic ...
News
9 hours ago

Trump to impose sweeping tariffs, escalating global trade tensions

US President Donald Trump was set to impose sweeping new tariffs on Wednesday as he proclaimed "Liberation Day" in the country, escalating a trade ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  2. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  3. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  4. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  5. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news

Latest Videos

Trump stokes trade war as world reels from tariff shock | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...