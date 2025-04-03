In 2022, Angola handed a 30-year Lobito corridor concession to the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium joint-venture led by commodities firm Trafigura, construction giant Mota-Engil and independent rail operator Vecturis SA.
The first phase of the venture involves refurbishing an existing 1,300km railway through Angola and extending it into the DRC's mining heartland, to facilitate exports of copper and cobalt through the Atlantic coast.
A second phase currently under feasibility study would link Zambia — Africa's second largest copper producer after the DRC — to Lobito.
Lobito Atlantic Railways CEO Francisco Franca, who was part of the tour, said DFC financing contracts were "currently in the final stages".
"In two or three months' time, we expect to have the contracts signed and then the normal international financing procedures will follow," Franca said.
Rosário Bento, the EU ambassador in Angola who also took part in the visit, said Western governments including the US remained committed to the Lobito corridor project.
"The United States has an interest in the region and is already receiving shipments of raw materials that pass through the Lobito corridor," she said. "I don't see the United States being disinterested in something they are already benefiting from."
US committed to funding Angola's Lobito rail corridor despite spending cuts, diplomat says
Project strategic to countering Chinese influence in the region
Image: 123RF
The US remains committed to funding the Lobito rail corridor, a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to the West, despite President Donald Trump's aggressive spending cuts, a US diplomat says.
The US, through its International Development Finance Corporation, set up during Trump's first term in 2019, has pledged a $550m (R10.34bn) loan to support Lobito, which is considered key in countering Chinese control over copper and cobalt supplies in the region.
Trump's spending cuts had raised concerns for projects such as Lobito which has plans for Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia. But the US ambassador to Angola, James Story, sought to allay fears on Wednesday.
Story was accompanied by European diplomats, Angolan officials and executives from Lobito Atlantic Railways on a tour of projects in Angola.
Asked if funding for the Lobito corridor was at risk, Story said: "Not at the moment. All the projects with the DFC and also with the Exim Bank are there and we're working on them."
"Various organisations say that we're moving away from this project, but that's not true," Story said.
Angola needs $240m to clear hundreds of civil war minefields, official says
In 2022, Angola handed a 30-year Lobito corridor concession to the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium joint-venture led by commodities firm Trafigura, construction giant Mota-Engil and independent rail operator Vecturis SA.
The first phase of the venture involves refurbishing an existing 1,300km railway through Angola and extending it into the DRC's mining heartland, to facilitate exports of copper and cobalt through the Atlantic coast.
A second phase currently under feasibility study would link Zambia — Africa's second largest copper producer after the DRC — to Lobito.
Lobito Atlantic Railways CEO Francisco Franca, who was part of the tour, said DFC financing contracts were "currently in the final stages".
"In two or three months' time, we expect to have the contracts signed and then the normal international financing procedures will follow," Franca said.
Rosário Bento, the EU ambassador in Angola who also took part in the visit, said Western governments including the US remained committed to the Lobito corridor project.
"The United States has an interest in the region and is already receiving shipments of raw materials that pass through the Lobito corridor," she said. "I don't see the United States being disinterested in something they are already benefiting from."
READ MORE:
Steep US tariffs on Africa signal end of trade deal meant to boost development
Trump slaps Lesotho with highest tariff of all
Africa Finance Corp chief pushes to unlock billions from pension funds
OPINION | DRC emerges as China’s strategic copper supplier
China, Tanzania, Zambia sign initial agreement on key railway project
US must boost Africa ties to secure key minerals, report says
More cash for rail line in central Africa to bypass SA's logistics logjam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos