Africa

US committed to funding Angola's Lobito rail corridor despite spending cuts, diplomat says

Project strategic to countering Chinese influence in the region

03 April 2025 - 16:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US remains committed to funding the Lobito rail corridor, a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to the West, despite President Donald Trump's aggressive spending cuts, says US ambassador to Angola James Story. Stock photo.
The US remains committed to funding the Lobito rail corridor, a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to the West, despite President Donald Trump's aggressive spending cuts, says US ambassador to Angola James Story. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The US remains committed to funding the Lobito rail corridor, a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to the West, despite President Donald Trump's aggressive spending cuts, a US diplomat says.

The US, through its International Development Finance Corporation, set up during Trump's first term in 2019, has pledged a $550m (R10.34bn) loan to support Lobito, which is considered key in countering Chinese control over copper and cobalt supplies in the region.

Trump's spending cuts had raised concerns for projects such as Lobito which has plans for Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia. But the US ambassador to Angola, James Story, sought to allay fears on Wednesday.

Story was accompanied by European diplomats, Angolan officials and executives from Lobito Atlantic Railways on a tour of projects in Angola.

Asked if funding for the Lobito corridor was at risk, Story said: "Not at the moment. All the projects with the DFC and also with the Exim Bank are there and we're working on them."

"Various organisations say that we're moving away from this project, but that's not true," Story said.

Angola needs $240m to clear hundreds of civil war minefields, official says

Angola requires $240m (R4.48bn) from government or donor funding to clear nearly 1,000 minefields from the civil war that ended more than two decades ...
News
1 day ago

In 2022, Angola handed a 30-year Lobito corridor concession to the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium joint-venture led by commodities firm Trafigura, construction giant Mota-Engil and independent rail operator Vecturis SA.

The first phase of the venture involves refurbishing an existing 1,300km railway through Angola and extending it into the DRC's mining heartland, to facilitate exports of copper and cobalt through the Atlantic coast.

A second phase currently under feasibility study would link Zambia — Africa's second largest copper producer after the DRC — to Lobito.

Lobito Atlantic Railways CEO Francisco Franca, who was part of the tour, said DFC financing contracts were "currently in the final stages".

"In two or three months' time, we expect to have the contracts signed and then the normal international financing procedures will follow," Franca said.

Rosário Bento, the EU ambassador in Angola who also took part in the visit, said Western governments including the US remained committed to the Lobito corridor project.

"The United States has an interest in the region and is already receiving shipments of raw materials that pass through the Lobito corridor," she said. "I don't see the United States being disinterested in something they are already benefiting from."

READ MORE:

Steep US tariffs on Africa signal end of trade deal meant to boost development

Agoa trade deal between US and Africa expires in September
Africa
21 minutes ago

Trump slaps Lesotho with highest tariff of all

The kingdom of Lesotho has been hit with a 50% reciprocal trade tariff by US President Donald Trump, the highest levy of any single state on his ...
News
51 minutes ago

Africa Finance Corp chief pushes to unlock billions from pension funds

The Africa Finance Corporation says it is accelerating efforts to mobilise the continent's money for investments and tapping investors in the Middle ...
News
3 weeks ago

OPINION | DRC emerges as China’s strategic copper supplier

China is reaping the rewards of its massive mining investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the form of surging imports of physical copper.
Business Times
1 month ago

China, Tanzania, Zambia sign initial agreement on key railway project

The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the ...
News
6 months ago

US must boost Africa ties to secure key minerals, report says

The US must boost commercial ties with African countries to curb reliance on China for supplies of critical minerals, a Washington-based think-tank ...
News
11 months ago

More cash for rail line in central Africa to bypass SA's logistics logjam

The link seeks to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  2. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  3. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  4. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  5. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news

Latest Videos

Trump stokes trade war as world reels from tariff shock | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...