After tariffs, US dangles billions for DRC mineral investment

The US is in talks to invest billions in mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and wants to help end the conflict raging in the country's east, President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa said during a visit on Thursday.
The DRC, which has vast reserves of cobalt, lithium, uranium and other minerals, has been fighting Rwandan-backed M23 rebels who have seized swathes of its territory this year.
The US which on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the world by announcing a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, said last month it is open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with the country after a DRC senator contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.
"You have heard about a minerals agreement. We have reviewed the DRC's proposal, and the president and I have agreed on a path forward for its development," US senior adviser Massad Boulos said after meeting DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa.
The details of a potential deal and the DRC's proposal were not made public on Thursday.
The DRC's minerals, which are used in mobile phones and electric cars, are dominated by China and its mining companies.
How the US will operate in the country is unclear, but Boulos suggested US companies will be involved.
"Rest assured, American companies are operating transparently and will stimulate local economies. These are multi-billion dollar investments," he said.
Joseph Bangakya, DRC parliamentarian and president of a DRC-US friendship parliamentary group, told Reuters MPs were preparing a bill to promote the country's business climate.
"It is essential for our country to achieve a trade agreement with the US," he said.
Boulos said the US wants to help forge peace in the east, where thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced to flee amid M23's advance, which has seen the group take over eastern DRC's two largest cities.
He said: "We want a lasting peace that affirms the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC. There can be no economic prosperity without security."
After tariffs, US dangles billions for DRC mineral investment
Image: Dorothy Kgosi/123rf/ File image.
