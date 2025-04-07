Africa

DRC government, M23 rebels hold first talks after months of conflict

07 April 2025 - 10:50 By Reuters
Talks between the DRC government and M23 rebels are expected to continue in Doha on Wednesday April 9. File image.
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) government and M23 rebels last week held private talks in Qatar for the first time since the rebels conducted a lightning offensive in the country's east, a source briefed on the discussions told Reuters.

The talks, which will continue this week in Doha, offer the greatest hope of a halt to hostilities since M23 seized eastern DRC's two largest cities, a rapid advance that since January has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes.

The fighting has raised fears of a wider regional war, as DRC's neighbours Uganda and Burundi also have troops in the region.

Reuters reported last week that Kinshasa and M23 planned to hold their first direct talks in Doha on April 9. But the source with knowledge of the situation said private talks were also held last week.

They were positive, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and prompted the rebels to withdraw from the strategic town of Walikale, in an area rich in minerals including tin, as a goodwill gesture.

M23 and DRC's government did not immediately comment on Saturday.

The April 9 talks are still expected to go ahead in Doha.

M23 pledged to withdraw from Walikale last month, but initially failed to do so, accusing the DRC army of going back on its commitments and not withdrawing attack drones. Two residents, a local official and the army confirmed to Reuters last week that M23 had left.

The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to the ethnic Tutsi-led M23.

Rwanda has denied backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against DRC's army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

