Africa

Nigeria sells dollars to support currency after Trump tariffs shock

07 April 2025 - 11:15 By Reuters
Nigeria's central bank headquarters in Abuja. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's central bank has sold nearly $200m (R3.87bn) to support the naira currency after President Donald Trump's tariffs sent shockwaves through global markets, the bank said on Sunday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said a decline in crude oil prices in response to the tariffs, had presented "new dynamics for oil-exporting countries such as Nigeria".

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, relies on crude exports for 90% of its foreign exchange.

The CBN reacted by intervening in the foreign exchange market, selling $197.71m (R3.83bn) to banks.

"This measured step aligns with the Bank's broader objective of fostering a stable, transparent, and efficient foreign exchange market," the CBN said in a statement.

