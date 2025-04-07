Nigeria's central bank has sold nearly $200m (R3.87bn) to support the naira currency after President Donald Trump's tariffs sent shockwaves through global markets, the bank said on Sunday.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said a decline in crude oil prices in response to the tariffs, had presented "new dynamics for oil-exporting countries such as Nigeria".
Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, relies on crude exports for 90% of its foreign exchange.
The CBN reacted by intervening in the foreign exchange market, selling $197.71m (R3.83bn) to banks.
"This measured step aligns with the Bank's broader objective of fostering a stable, transparent, and efficient foreign exchange market," the CBN said in a statement.
Nigeria sells dollars to support currency after Trump tariffs shock
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
