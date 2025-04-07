Africa

Russia vows military backing for Sahel juntas' joint force

07 April 2025 - 14:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Niger foreign minister Bakary Yaou Sangare, Mali's foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Burkina Faso foreign minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore attend a joint news conference following a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday April 3 2025.
Niger foreign minister Bakary Yaou Sangare, Mali's foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Burkina Faso foreign minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore attend a joint news conference following a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday April 3 2025.
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

Russia has committed to helping military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger acquire arms and training for a planned 5,000-strong force to deploy in the central Sahel region, a statement said.

The West African nations, run by juntas that have taken power in coups in recent years, have formed a body known as the Alliance of Sahel States.

The grouping has kicked out French and other Western forces and turned towards Russia, mainly fighters from the Wagner mercenary outfit, for military support. It has also withdrawn from West Africa's main political and economic bloc Ecowas.

The foreign ministers of the three West African countries travelled to Moscow for meetings beginning on Thursday with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia voiced "unwavering support" for the joint force announced in January, a joint alliance and Russian statement said.

The ministers agreed to facilitate acquisition of "major and high-performance military equipment and appropriate training" for the force and Russia is ready "to provide the necessary technical assistance", it said.

The statement did not offer details.

The three countries' armies are fighting a jihadist insurgency that has spread across the region south of the Sahara since it first took root in Mali in 2012.

The largely rural insurgency has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

READ MORE:

Mali accuses Algeria of shooting down surveillance drone, recalls ambassador

Mali accused neighbouring Algeria of shooting down one of its surveillance drones near their shared border in a statement read out by the security ...
News
2 hours ago

Mali, Burkina, Niger foreign ministers to visit Moscow this week

The foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger will visit Moscow this week as the Sahel nations and Russia seek to strengthen ties, the three ...
News
5 days ago

West African juntas impose levy on imported goods

West African neighbours Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have announced a new 0.5% levy on imported goods as they seek to fund a new three-state union ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  4. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa
  5. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case | Reuters
Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters