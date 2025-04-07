Africa

US revokes all South Sudan visas over failure to repatriate citizens

07 April 2025 - 12:50 By Michael Martina
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US secretary of state Marco Rubio says South Sudan has failed to respect the principle that every s country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the US, seeks to remove them. File photo.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio says South Sudan has failed to respect the principle that  every s country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the US, seeks to remove them. File photo.
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

The US said on Saturday it would revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders over South Sudan's failure to accept the return of its repatriated citizens, at a time when many in Africa fear that country could return to civil war.

US President Donald Trump's administration has taken aggressive measures to ramp up immigration enforcement, including the repatriation of people deemed to be in the US illegally.

The administration has warned that countries that do not swiftly take back their citizens will face consequences, including visa sanctions or tariffs.

South Sudan had failed to respect the principle that  every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the US, seeks to remove them, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in a statement.  

"Effective immediately, the United States department of state is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders," Rubio said.

"We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation."

Uganda’s Museveni arrives in South Sudan amid political crisis

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrived in neighbouring South Sudan on Thursday, in the highest level mission there since clashes and the ...
News
3 days ago

It is time for South Sudan's transitional government to "stop taking advantage of the United States", he said.

South Sudan's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

African Union mediators arrived in South Sudan's capital Juba this week for talks aimed at averting a new civil war in the country after its First Vice-President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest last week.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir's government has accused Machar, a longtime rival who led rebel forces during a 2013-18 war that killed hundreds of thousands, of trying to stir up a new rebellion.

Machar's detention followed weeks of fighting in the northern Upper Nile state between the military and the White Army militia. Machar's forces were allied with the White Army during the civil war but deny any current links.

The 2013-18 war was contested largely along ethnic lines, with fighters from the Dinka, the country's largest group, lining up behind Kiir, and those from the Nuer, the second-largest group, supporting Machar.

Reuters

READ MORE:

AU mediators arrive in South Sudan to try to rescue peace deal

African Union mediators arrived in South Sudan's capital Juba on Wednesday for talks aimed at averting a new civil war after First Vice-President ...
News
4 days ago

South Sudan says arrested VP Machar tried to stir rebellion

Rift between President Kiir and longtime rival deepens.
News
1 week ago

UK advises British nationals in South Sudan to leave

Britain on Thursday advised its citizens in South Sudan to leave the country following rising tensions that have brought the East African nation to ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya sends former PM Raila Odinga to defuse South Sudan crisis

Kenya is sending former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to South Sudan as a special envoy to help defuse a growing rift between President Salva Kiir and ...
News
1 week ago

US urges South Sudan President Kiir to release VP Machar from 'house arrest'

The US on Thursday called on South Sudan President Salva Kiir to release his rival First Vice-President Riek Machar who his party says is under house ...
News
1 week ago

Detention of South Sudan's VP Machar nullifies peace deal, says his party

The detention of South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar under house arrest has effectively collapsed the peace deal that ended the 2013-2018 ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  4. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa
  5. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case | Reuters
Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters