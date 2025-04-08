Africa

16 killed in northwest Nigeria as villagers battle militants, police say

08 April 2025 - 10:13 By Ahmed Kingimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria has been grappling with a long-running insurgency in its northeast, primarily driven by the Islamist armed group Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province. File photo.
Nigeria has been grappling with a long-running insurgency in its northeast, primarily driven by the Islamist armed group Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Sixteen people were killed during a clash between local security forces and suspected Lakurawa insurgents who raided villages in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi, police and residents said on Monday.

The Islamist Lakurawa group emerged from herding communities along the Nigeria-Niger border after the July 2023 coup in Niger.

Nigeria has also been grappling with a long-running insurgency in its northeast, primarily driven by the Islamist armed group Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province.

Kebbi police spokesperson Nafiu Abubakar said the attack occurred on Saturday evening when the gunmen attacked the villages of Tungan Taura and Tungan Ladan.

“The assailants reportedly rustled an unspecified number of cattle and during a confrontation as they attempted to flee, 16 individuals were killed,” Abubakar.

The police have deployed additional tactical units “to track down and apprehend the perpetrators”, he said.

One Kebbi resident, Abubakar Augie, said Lakurawa had raided villages in the area and stolen an unspecified number of cattle. The group opened fire at villagers who came out in large numbers to try to stop the assailants, he said.

A Nigerian federal court in January declared the Lakurawa group a terrorist organisation, a designation that allows the military to use maximum force against it.

Reuters

READ MORE:

World Bank approves $1.08bn loan for Nigeria

The World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved a total of $1.08bn (R20.37bn) in concessional financing for Nigeria to enhance education quality, ...
News
5 days ago

Mob kills seven suspected kidnappers in Nigeria's Edo state

At least seven suspected kidnappers were set ablaze and killed in a "barbaric" mob attack in Nigeria's southern town of Uromi, in Edo state, the ...
News
1 week ago

Militants kill 16 on Nigerian army base, military outpost, security sources say

Suspected Islamist fighters launched a co-ordinated attack on an army base and a military outpost in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State, killing at ...
News
1 week ago

Shi'ite protesters clash with Nigerian military, police in Abuja

Nigerian police said on Saturday they had come under intense gunfire a day earlier in a neighbourhood of the capital, Abuja, during clashes between ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria declares state of emergency in Rivers state over oil pipeline vandalism

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in oil-producing Rivers state and suspended the state governor, his deputy ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old South Africa
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  4. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  5. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary general briefs the media on outcomes of NWC meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the Police Summit