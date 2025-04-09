Africa

African Development Bank seeks $2.2bn to support Nigeria's agriculture

09 April 2025 - 14:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The agro-processing zones aim to create facilities to process agricultural produce closer to farmers, which will reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen value chains from farms to market. Stock photo.
The agro-processing zones aim to create facilities to process agricultural produce closer to farmers, which will reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen value chains from farms to market. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kostic Dusan

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is mobilising $2.2bn (R43.47bn) to develop agricultural processing zones in 28 states in Nigeria to boost food security and create jobs, the bank's president Akinwumi Adesina said on Tuesday.

Adesina was speaking in northern Kaduna state while launching the first phase of the initiative that is targeting five states. This phase is being bankrolled by more than $500 million that was first announced in 2022.

The AfDB head said the funding needs for the second phase would be presented to the AfDB board shortly for approval.

"We have been able, I would like to say, to mobilise $2.2bn of investment interest to support the second phase across Nigeria," he said during the ceremony in Kaduna.

Adesina said besides the AfDB, Arab Bank for Economic Development, Africa Import-Export Bank, agri-investment fintech Sahara Farms and French and US institutions were among institutions that would help raise the $2.2bn.

The agro-processing zones aim to create facilities to process agricultural produce closer to farmers, which will reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen value chains from farms to market.

Last year, Nigeria spent $4.7bn (R92.86bn) importing food, the AfDB said, a trend authorities also hope to reverse with more investment in the farming sector.

READ MORE:

16 killed in northwest Nigeria as villagers battle militants, police say

Sixteen people were killed during a clash between local security forces and suspected Lakurawa insurgents who raided villages in Nigeria's ...
News
1 day ago

US tariffs threaten 35,000 citrus jobs, farmers say

Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump will hurt citrus farms and could potentially affect 35,000 jobs, a farmers' association said on ...
News
1 day ago

Nigeria sells dollars to support currency after Trump tariffs shock

Nigeria's central bank has sold nearly $200m (R3.87bn) to support the naira currency after President Donald Trump's tariffs sent shockwaves through ...
News
2 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO | What US tariffs mean for South Africa's agriculture

With a 30% tariff now, while agricultural competitors such as Brazil, Chile, and Australia face only a 10% tariff, we will surely face a ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Africa's energy transition is not just about going green

The continent must power a future where development and sustainability go hand-in-hand, writes Alain Ebobissé.
Business Times
3 days ago

World Bank approves $1.08bn loan for Nigeria

The World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved a total of $1.08bn (R20.37bn) in concessional financing for Nigeria to enhance education quality, ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters
China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News