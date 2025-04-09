Africa

Former president Joseph Kabila says he will return to the DRC

Current president Tshisekedi has accused Kabila of backing rebel forces. His return would be contentious

09 April 2025 - 13:36 By Stanis Bujakera and Sonia Rolley
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Democratic Republic of Congo's former president Joseph Kabila arrives for a media briefing, after talks with South Africa's former president Thabo Mbeki at the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in Johannesburg on March 18 2025.
Democratic Republic of Congo's former president Joseph Kabila arrives for a media briefing, after talks with South Africa's former president Thabo Mbeki at the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in Johannesburg on March 18 2025.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Former Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) president Joseph Kabila says he will return to the central African nation to help find a solution to the crisis in the war-ravaged east, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized swathes of territory.

The M23 rebels' lightning offensive since January in DRC's mineral-rich east has killed thousands and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes, while stoking fears of a wider regional conflict.

The DRC government and M23 sources told Reuters this week that peace talks between the DRC and Rwanda planned for April 9 in Doha were delayed, with no new date scheduled for them to take place. Rwanda denies backing the rebels.

“I have resolved to return home without delay to contribute to the search for a solution,” Kabila told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Kabila, who was in office from 2001 to 2019 and left the country in 2023, has been living in South Africa and spending time in other African countries since then.

His return would be contentious in DRC. The son of former president Laurent Kabila, he came to power after his father's assassination and refused to stand down when his final term officially expired in 2016, leading to deadly protests.

DRC crisis needs more than a military solution

Given the history of its member states, Sadc should know better. The grievances of the Congolese people against their government must be addressed, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Kabila's opponents accused him of delaying elections to organise a referendum to let himself stand for a third term. He finally agreed in 2018 to step down after an election that December.

President Felix Tshisekedi and Kabila formed an awkward power-sharing deal after the disputed 2018 election. But Tshisekedi later accused his predecessor of blocking reforms.

Tshisekedi, who took office in 2019, has recently accused Kabila of backing the rebels.

Their relationship has soured and as M23 marched on eastern DRC's second-largest city, Bukavu, in February, Tshisekedi publicly accused Kabila of sponsoring the insurgency.

Kabila, meanwhile, has been reaching out to opposition politicians and civil society members to discuss the country's political future amid criticism of Tshisekedi's response to M23's campaign.

In March three officials from Kabila's party were called in for questioning by a military prosecutor over comments one of them had made a month earlier. Their lawyer said no charges were laid against them.

“I have decided to begin with the eastern region, where there is danger at hand,” Kabila said, outlining his plans in a written message that said this came after consultations with national and foreign power brokers and other actors in the conflict. 

Reuters

MORE:

DRC government, M23 rebels hold first talks after months of conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government and M23 rebels last week held private talks in Qatar for the first time since the rebels conducted a ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Around 30 dead in Kinshasa flooding, say DRC authorities

Around 30 people have died in flooding in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, the provincial health minister said on Sunday, as ...
News
2 days ago

After tariffs, US dangles billions for DRC mineral investment

The DRC's minerals, which are used in mobile phones and electric cars, are dominated by China and its mining companies.
News
5 days ago

Qatar hosts talks between DRC and Rwanda, meets rebels: sources

DRC general criticises Ugandan commander's threats.
News
1 week ago

Motlanthe named among expanded African mediation team for DRC

The political blocs of southern and eastern Africa have expanded the mediation team for negotiating an end to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel offensive ...
News
2 weeks ago

Kabila urges South Africa to end support for rival Tshisekedi

Joseph Kabila, former leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has urged South Africa to end its military support for his rival President ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters
China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News