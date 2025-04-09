Africa

Madagascar risks losing 60,000 textile jobs to US tariffs: official

09 April 2025 - 14:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Madagascar's textile and clothing sector employs around 180,000 people but around 60,000 of these jobs could be lost because of US President Donald Trump's 47% tariff on the country. File photo.
Madagascar's textile and clothing sector employs around 180,000 people but around 60,000 of these jobs could be lost because of US President Donald Trump's 47% tariff on the country. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Madagascar could lose around 60,000 textile sector jobs because of US President Donald Trump's 47% tariff on the country, an industry official says.

The formula used to calculate the latest US tariffs meant that low-income countries like Madagascar which import small quantities of US goods faced some of the highest tax rates.

Madagascar's textile and clothing sector employs around 180,000 people and accounts for around one-fifth of the country's gross domestic product, according to a 2023 report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The country of 31-million people exported $733m (R14.48bn) in goods to the US in 2024, much of that under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which granted duty-free access to the US market for many goods produced in Africa.

"We estimate that around 60,000 jobs will be affected by the decision to raise tariffs to 47%," Rindra Andriamahefa, the executive director of an industry lobby group, said in a statement late on Tuesday, referring to permanent and temporary job losses.

Beatrice Chan Ching Yiu, the president of the lobby group, the Groupement des Entreprises Franches et Partenaires (GEFP), said investors would turn to exporting countries which face only the minimum 10% tariff imposed by the Trump administration.

"The pandemic was one thing. What we are facing now is quite another," Ching Yiu said. "Unfortunately, measures such as temporary layoffs or dismissals may prove unavoidable."

Madagascar's government has begun consulting other African countries adversely affected by the tariffs to coordinate a common position.

"A constructive bilateral dialogue with US authorities is under way, including technical discussions aimed at understanding the rationale behind the decision," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

Nigeria sells dollars to support currency after Trump tariffs shock

Nigeria's central bank has sold nearly $200m (R3.87bn) to support the naira currency after President Donald Trump's tariffs sent shockwaves through ...
News
2 days ago

US tariffs threaten 35,000 citrus jobs, farmers say

Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump will hurt citrus farms and could potentially affect 35,000 jobs, a farmers' association said on ...
News
1 day ago

Kenya thinks it can win from US tariffs, but global recession risk looms

Kenya is among those exporters hoping a smaller Trump tariff blow compared to competitors might help them emerge as winners in the nascent global ...
News
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Are Trump’s tariffs a long-term plan or just a ‘Vara’ bad idea?

Those who believe that Trump’s tariffs are an astonishing act of self-sabotage are still groping for coherent explanations, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow

Lesotho scrambled to put together a delegation on Friday to head to Washington to engage with the United States on tariffs that risk wiping out ...
Business Times
3 days ago

After tariffs, US dangles billions for DRC mineral investment

The DRC's minerals, which are used in mobile phones and electric cars, are dominated by China and its mining companies.
News
5 days ago

Steep US tariffs on Africa signal end of trade deal meant to boost development

Agoa trade deal between US and Africa expires in September
Africa
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters
China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News