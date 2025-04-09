Africa

US attempting deal to re-open Alphamin tin mine in DRC: sources

09 April 2025 - 16:45 By Reuters
The Bisie mine in the DRC produced 17,300 tons of tin last year, around 6% of global mine supply. Stock photo.
Image: KOSAL HOR/123rf

The US is attempting to broker a deal that would ensure re-opening of a major tin mine in war-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), four sources briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

The fate of Alphamin's Bisie mine was a point of discussion during the recent visit to Kinshasa by US President Donald Trump's senior Africa adviser, Massad Boulos, the sources said, though Washington's involvement goes back several weeks.

Washington and Kinshasa are also in talks about a broader deal on critical minerals partnerships, after DRC pitched a minerals-for-security deal to the Trump administration.

The Bisie mine produced 17,300 tons of tin last year, representing around 6% of global mine supply.

Alphamin announced last month it would temporarily cease operations at Bisie as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advanced nearby, taking the strategic town of Walikale and openly threatening the mine.

M23 withdrew from Walikale last week, describing the move as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned Qatar-brokered peace talks with the government.

After tariffs, US dangles billions for DRC mineral investment

The DRC's minerals, which are used in mobile phones and electric cars, are dominated by China and its mining companies.
News
5 days ago

However, the sources told Reuters M23 made the decision because Washington got involved directly with DRC and Rwanda. They said Washington pressed for M23 to withdraw 150km from the mine and for DRC's army not to attack the rebels.

The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to the ethnic Tutsi-led M23. Rwanda has denied backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against DRC's army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

Boulos was expected to raise the issue with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during his stop in Kigali on Tuesday, the sources said.

Boulos told reporters in Kigali that Washington hopes Alphamin will "make some announcements soon with regards to resuming their operations". The company did not respond to a request for comment.

"We definitely encourage them to resume their operations, and we appreciate the dialogue that is ongoing," Boulos said.

