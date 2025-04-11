Africa

Red Cross concerned by drone attacks on critical infrastructure in Sudan

11 April 2025 - 13:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Children suffering from malnutrition are treated at Port Sudan Paediatric Centre in Sudan on September 7 2024. Some 70-80% of hospitals in Sudan are no longer running due to damage caused by the war to water infrastructure, says the Red Cross. File photo.
Children suffering from malnutrition are treated at Port Sudan Paediatric Centre in Sudan on September 7 2024. Some 70-80% of hospitals in Sudan are no longer running due to damage caused by the war to water infrastructure, says the Red Cross. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The Red Cross raised alarm on Thursday at the growing use of drone attacks by warring parties on hospitals, electricity and water infrastructure in Sudan, which it said was contributing to widespread human rights violations.

Some 70-80% of hospitals in Sudan were not running and there were concerns cholera could surge due to damage caused by the war to water infrastructure, the International Committee of the Red Cross told reporters in Geneva.

"A recent drone attack stopped all the electricity provision in an area close to Khartoum, which means critical infrastructure is being damaged," said Patrick Youssef, the Red Cross's regional director for Africa, in a new report.

"There is a clear increased use of these technologies, drones — to be in the hands of everyone — which increases the impact on the local population and the intensity of attacks."

After two years of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), some people are returning to Khartoum after they were forced to flee when war broke out on April 15 2023 amidst a ongoing power struggle between the army and the RSF ahead of a transition to civilian rule.

Some 12-million people have been displaced by the conflict since 2023.

"We have seen violations of the law left, right and centre,” Youssef said, urging the warring parties to allow the Red Cross access so it can offer humanitarian support and document atrocities.

In March, aid groups told Reuters that the RSF had placed new constraints on aid deliveries to territories where it was seeking to cement its control. Aid groups have also accused the army of denying or hindering access to RSF-controlled areas.

Both sides in the conflict deny impeding aid.

READ MORE:

As Sudan’s army retakes ground, some displaced residents return to ravaged capital

The morning sun cast long shadows as Abdulilah Mohamed, an elderly resident of the Shambat neighbourhood in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, returned ...
News
3 days ago

Sudan's RSF say they downed an army plane in Darfur

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they downed an Antonov military plane belonging to the Sudanese army on Thursday in northern Darfur.
News
1 week ago

Sudan's paramilitary RSF chief Dagalo says war with army is not over

Army chief al-Burhan vows no forgiveness for RSF, extends control over capital.
News
1 week ago

58-million face hunger crisis after huge shortfall in aid, says UN's WFP

The UN World Food Programme warned on Friday 58-million people were at risk of extreme hunger or starvation unless urgent funding for food aid is ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Gauteng transport MEC threatens taxi rank shutdown for six months after killings South Africa
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers Sci-Tech
  5. Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold South Africa

Latest Videos

Displaced residents trickle back to Sudan's capital area | REUTERS
South Sudan cholera patients died post-US aid cut, charity says | Reuters