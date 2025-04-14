A source with knowledge of Qatar's mediation told Reuters that the two sides held a discreet meeting in Doha earlier this month to prepare the peace talks.
But the negotiations, originally meant to start on Wednesday, continue to hit roadblocks.
"Kinshasa sent delegates without qualifications or the ability to negotiate," one of the rebel sources said on Thursday.
A DRC government source, meanwhile, cautioned that any resolution of the conflict would take months.
The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to the ethnic Tutsi-led M23.
Rwanda has denied backing M23. It says its military has acted in self-defence against DR's army and a Rwandan militia operating in eastern DRC that was founded by perpetrators of the Rwandan genocide, which targeted Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
M23 had long demanded direct negotiations with Kinshasa. Tshisekedi had refused, however, arguing that M23 was merely a proxy for Rwanda.
DRC's government then agreed to direct talks in Angola last month, but M23 pulled out the day before they were meant to begin, citing European Union sanctions imposed on M23 and Rwandan officials.
DRC government, M23 rebel delegations in Doha for talks: sources
Fighting raises fears of broader regional war
Image: Dorothy Kgosi
Congolese officials and negotiators for the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels arrived in Doha last week for talks to hammer out a ceasefire and end months of fighting that have raised fears of a wider regional conflict, four sources told Reuters.
M23's rapid advance this year has left thousands of civilians dead, displaced hundreds of thousands more and given the rebels control over much of Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) eastern borderlands, an area rich in tin, gold and coltan.
Members of both delegations confirmed their presence in the Qatari capital and said there was a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday last week, but they were still discussing the framework for talks.
All of the sources — two government officials and two rebel representatives — requested anonymity as the Qatari mediators had requested they not speak to journalists.
Qatar convened a meeting last month between DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.
It was the two leaders' first encounter since M23 launched its current offensive in January. The subsequent push for peace talks is the latest effort to end the years-long conflict, which has its roots in Rwanda's 1994 genocide.
A source with knowledge of Qatar's mediation told Reuters that the two sides held a discreet meeting in Doha earlier this month to prepare the peace talks.
But the negotiations, originally meant to start on Wednesday, continue to hit roadblocks.
"Kinshasa sent delegates without qualifications or the ability to negotiate," one of the rebel sources said on Thursday.
A DRC government source, meanwhile, cautioned that any resolution of the conflict would take months.
The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to the ethnic Tutsi-led M23.
Rwanda has denied backing M23. It says its military has acted in self-defence against DR's army and a Rwandan militia operating in eastern DRC that was founded by perpetrators of the Rwandan genocide, which targeted Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
M23 had long demanded direct negotiations with Kinshasa. Tshisekedi had refused, however, arguing that M23 was merely a proxy for Rwanda.
DRC's government then agreed to direct talks in Angola last month, but M23 pulled out the day before they were meant to begin, citing European Union sanctions imposed on M23 and Rwandan officials.
READ MORE:
US charges Americans over role in botched DRC coup
US attempting deal to re-open Alphamin tin mine in DRC: sources
DRC hands over Americans jailed over failed coup as talks on minerals progress
Former president Joseph Kabila says he will return to the DRC
DRC government, M23 rebels hold first talks after months of conflict
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos